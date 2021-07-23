Despite Bitcoin having registered an impressive rally since the local low at $29.3k, its structure continues to hint at a short-lived upside move rather than the end of the correction. Will bulls prevail or fall short - literally!
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Musk changes tune on BTC as adoption and miners continue to make headway
Bitcoin price revival appears to be going well considering the recent sweep of the July 15 swing high. While this uptick in the market value of BTC is bullish, there is bound to be a minor pullback that will help catapult the pioneer cryptocurrency higher.
TRON price sits on strong support while TRX bulls plan 70% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on TRON price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where TRX could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price has seen a quick run-up after approaching the trading range’s lower limit. While this uptick in ADA’s market value was obvious, investors should be aware of a minor pullback before the so-called “Ethereum killer” embarks on another leg up.
Dash price must overcome imposing resistance to breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dash price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DASH could be heading next as it consolidates.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.