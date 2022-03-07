Bitcoin (BTC) failed to reach the previous swing at 46k in its most recent attempt and reversed. After completing a clear 3-wave structure there, its current price action being impulsive is a telling sign. Will it continue to slide? Ethereum (ETH) has printed an identical structure, but its downward impulse seems to be one step ahead. That doesn't mean it's at a better position, but that it's falling faster. If you want more details on their structures and a lot more analyses, check my weekly widely anticipated video below:
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. However, sellers remained in control and not only wiped out all of Cardano’s Monday gains but pushed Cardano to a new lowest close of the past 390-days.
Ethereum could trigger panic selling as ETH positions for a drop to $1,825
Ethereum price is trading against its final support level at $2,500. The level is below the new 2022 Volume Point of Control and below a bearish continuation pattern. A huge sell-off looks very likely to occur at any moment. Ethereum price has two very bearish conditions on its daily Ichimoku chart.
XRP at make or break point, bulls eye a breakout to retest $1
XRP price action is in a very undesirable position: inside the Ichimoku Cloud. The Ichimoku Cloud represents pain, misery, volatility, indecision, and whipsaws – it's where trading accounts go to die. XRP teased a likely bullish breakout twice during last week's trading but failed to deliver.
Algorand lowest weekly close in over a year complete, ALGO may bounce to test $1
Algorand price action has shifted into an extreme low, bouncing off a key Fibonacci level but still uncomfortably close to the 2022 lows. However, ALGO’s weekly chart may point to a recovery occurring soon. High probability of technical support near $0.71, but downside risks remain.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.