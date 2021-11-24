BTC's bounce has not seen much of a follow through so far and with a corrective-looking structure keeping pressure real it's highly unlikely to be the low CT has been calling for. MATIC, on the other hand, has printed a bullish strucutre over the past few days, and should it manage to hold above certain invalidation levels it might even begin to ascend to fresh multi-week highs. Want to know what to look out for? Watch the video below now:
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SEC v. Ripple case makes “good progress” to reach conclusion next year, says CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple CEO shares the payment giant's progress in the SEC vs. Ripple case. The firm is making strides with new partnerships, powering the national digital currency of the Republic of Palau.
Ethereum price to provide sell opportunity before ETH crashes 20%
Ethereum price looks ready for a minor upswing as it bounces off a crucial support area. This upswing is likely to propel ETH up to a recent swing high. If the asset fails to produce a higher high, investors can expect a retracement to ensue.
Solana price eyes 15% pullback as institutions slow down investment in SOL
Solana price is hovering above the 50% retracement level at $216, hinting at a move lower. A downswing is likely to knock SOL down to sweep the range low at $186. A daily close above $246 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
eToro to delist Tron, Cardano for US users by end of year citing regulatory concerns
eToro recently revealed that the social-trading platform will remove Cardano and Tron for customers in the United States by the end of the year, due to regulatory concerns. Users will still be able to withdraw their ADA and TRX holdings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.