BTCUSD remains nicely and impulsively bearish in the 4-hour chart and with recent extension below base channel support line, it looks like a five-wave cycle is still in progress. At the moment we are tracking wave 4 that can be either a triangle or bigger (A)-(B)-(C) correction which can retest 32k-33k resistance area, from where we should be aware of another, maybe final decline for wave 5. On a daily basis we are still observing two different interpretations, but both suggest lower support levels, ideally towards 24k-20k zone, where we will look for a strong reversal in trend. Any move in five waves above 38572 level may indicate that low is already in place

By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.