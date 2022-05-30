BTCUSD remains nicely and impulsively bearish in the 4-hour chart and with recent extension below base channel support line, it looks like a five-wave cycle is still in progress. At the moment we are tracking wave 4 that can be either a triangle or bigger (A)-(B)-(C) correction which can retest 32k-33k resistance area, from where we should be aware of another, maybe final decline for wave 5. On a daily basis we are still observing two different interpretations, but both suggest lower support levels, ideally towards 24k-20k zone, where we will look for a strong reversal in trend. Any move in five waves above 38572 level may indicate that low is already in place
