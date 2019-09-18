Whistleblower Edward Snowden has hinted he might place his wealth in Bitcoin (BTC) to avoid the United States government confiscating the funds.
Snowden: Lawsuit is "good for Bitcoin"
In a tweet on Sept. 17, Snowden, who lives in asylum in Russia, continued his response to news Washington is suing him over the content of his new book, “Permanent Record.”
“In conclusion this is good for Bitcoin,” he wrote.
The episode continues a debacle about the publication, with the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) complaining Snowden did not submit a draft of it for approval before publication.
“We will not permit individuals to enrich themselves, at the expense of the United States, without complying with their pre-publication review obligations,” Jody Hunt, Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ’s Civil Division, commented in an accompanying press release.
From Zcash to Bitcoin advocacy
Bitcoin has featured in moves by Snowden at the U.S. government’s expense before. As Cointelegraph reported, in June, it emerged Bitcoin was the medium of choice he used to pay for servers used in a leak of data from the National Security Agency, or NSA.
Nonetheless, in previous comments, Snowden revealed doubts about Bitcoin’s suitability as a financial means of avoiding government coercion.
“The much larger structural flaw, the long-lasting flaw, is its public ledger,” he said in an interview in March last year.
Notably absent from Snowden’s plans this time, however, was privacy-focused altcoin ZCash (ZEC), which he previously praised. Bitcoin supporters were thus more than happy with his publicity.
“Bitcoin is the currency of the people, for the people and by the people,” a popular response from the analyst known as Rhythm read.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $10.187 price level, the same price level as in recent weeks. The most serious difficulty for Bitcoin is the low volatility, after many days in the same price range, strength and speed indicators are at minimum levels. It will not be easy to start again.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bullish frenzy is unstoppable
Litecoin like other major altcoins has been performing relatively well since the beginning of the week. The bullish action continued on Wednesday with Litecoin rising to an intraday high of $76.2644.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD retreats from intraday high, upside momentum recedes
NEO is performing strongly on Wednesday. The 20th largest digital asset with the current market value of $69 million gained over 7% both on a day-on-day basis and moved nearly 3% higher since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $9.80, off the intraday high of $9.87.
TRON market update: TRX/USD tests DMA50 for the first time since July
TRON (TRX) is one of the best performing coins on Wednesday. TRX/USD has gained over 10% of its value to trade at $0.0178 by press time. While the coin has retreated from the intraday high ($0.0178), the upside momentum is still strong as TRX is moving in sync with the rest of the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.