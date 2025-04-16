Donald Trump’s crypto video game could be the next venture after meme coins and NFT collection

US President Donald Trump’s latest crypto venture could be a real estate-themed video game.

Trump’s game could be a twist on Monopoly Go.

Bill Zanker’s spokesperson Kevin Mercuri told Fortune that the market should expect a late April launch.

Bitcoin consolidates under the $84,000 level amidst ongoing market uncertainty.

United States (US) President Donald Trump is making headlines again for his love of Monopoly, a real-estate-themed board game. Back in 1989, Trump released his version of the game, “Trump: The Game” and worked on a real estate show on the same theme, which never took off.

Sources close to the matter told Fortune that President Trump could soon launch a crypto video game with a real estate theme. The game is expected to have a real estate feel per Fortune’s latest report .

There is no official confirmation from President Trump or the White House.

Crypto video game next in the Trump family business?

Fortune reported that sources close to the US President say a crypto video game project is underway. It has a “monopoly-like” feel and would add to the list of crypto ventures backed by the Trump family.

Previously, Trump launched his NFT collection, Digital Trading Cards, and his official meme coin. Crypto-focused ventures backed by the family include World Liberty Financial, a stablecoin and a Bitcoin mining firm where Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. hold a stake.

Fortune released details of the game based on comments from sources familiar with the project, who said the game is most likely a twist on Monopoly Go!. Players can earn in-game cash and erect buildings in a digital city. Kevin Mercuri, a spokesperson for Bill Zanker, the executive behind President Trump’s meme coin and NFTs, confirmed that Zanker is behind Trump’s latest venture.

Conflict of interest concerns and what to expect

President Trump has pursued a pro-crypto agenda since his first day in the Oval Office. Experts have weighed the pros and cons of a crypto President and raised concerns over a conflict of interest with the rising number of Trump-backed crypto ventures.

Trump’s appointment of an AI & Crypto Czar and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) shifting stance on crypto enforcement have created a conducive environment for innovation and crypto adoption in the US. While Trump’s stance on the Bitcoin Reserve and the Strategic Crypto asset reserve is not clear, with no significant update to the executive orders, traders remain hopeful of a boost in crypto adoption in the long term.

Bitcoin consolidates under the $84,000 level on Wednesday, gaining slightly on the day.