- Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev, Elon Musk and Billy Markus recently discussed improvements in the Shiba-Inu-themed crypto, Dogecoin.
- Analysts believe Dogecoin price is on track to breakout, revealing a bullish outlook on the meme coin.
- Dogecoin price has recovered its losses over the past two weeks, posted 2% gains.
Dogecoin's price outlook has turned increasingly bullish with users' rising adoption and utility. Top cryptocurrency influencers and leaders like Elon Musk, Billy Markus and Vladimir Tenev recently discussed possible improvements to the meme coin.
Dogecoin prepares for climb to $0.20
Dogecoin price is on track to continue its recovery post the crypto market bloodbath. While altcoins in the top 30 are struggling to wipe out losses, metaverse tokens and meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have made a comeback.
Dogecoin’s co-founder, Billy Markus, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev recently discussed possible improvements and future of the meme coin.
The commission-free exchange’s CEO posted a tweet asking his followers if Dogecoin can truly be the future currency of the internet and the people. Adding that after introducing DOGE transactions on Robinhood, he has pondered upon the question, observing the typical transaction fees and how networks change.
Tenev believes block time should be fast enough to power a Point-of-Sales (PoS) transaction. This would drive higher adoption of Dogecoin.
Tenev was quoted:
Doge’s current block time is 1 minute. This is a bit on the long side for payments – a ten-second block time would be more appropriate as it would be less than the typical time spent completing a debit card transaction.
Markus responded to Tenev’s concerns and suggestions, answering the question of why the block time is one minute and how it avoids challenges. Musk believes the Dogecoin network should be faster while offering users security.
Analysts have evaluated the Dogecoin price trend and predicted a rally to $0.20. FXStreet analysts note Dogecoin price is stuck between $0.13 and $0.15, breaking the $0.13 support level and forming higher highs and lower lows could push the altcoin past resistance to its target at $0.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
Bitcoin price is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.
Why you should expect a 60% upswing in Zilliqa price soon
Zilliqa price shows an interesting setup that could generate massive gains for investors. As ZIL bounces off the stable demand zone, another leg-up is likely to originate. The price grew by 503% in roughly two weeks and scaled from $0.038 to set a peak at $0.230.
Crypto.com price could reclaim grounds as bulls aim for $0.46
Crypto.com price has been a fun chart to trade amongst analysts and professional traders. Last month A 20% rally was captured, followed by a clear sell signal at $0.50 that was also documented.
Here are the bullish signals that Algorand price displays
Algorand price may look too good to be true to most traders as price is coming very close to invalidating last week's bullish trade setup. Speculation alone will never pay the bills, and the ALGO price is worth taking the risk.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.