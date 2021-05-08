Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE’s bullish potential appears limited amid overbought conditions

- DOGE/USD eyes $0.80 amid a descending triangle breakout on the 4H chart.
- Overbought RSI remains a cause for concern for the DOGE bulls.
- Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live appearance waited for fresh impetus.
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation after recording fresh all-time highs at $0.7558 on Friday
The Shiba Inu-represented cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, staged a 23% rebound from Thursday’s low of $0.5339, as traders overlooked Tesla Inc’s founder Elon Musk warning, “Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution!”
The optimists rather cheered Musk’s tweet referring to DOGE, “Fate loves irony. Like, what would be the most ironic outcome? That the currency that was invented as a joke in fact becomes the real currency.”
The coin has risen a staggering 20000% so far this year, benefiting from the celebrity endorsements while being Musk’s all-time favorite.
Looking ahead, DOGE bulls brace for Musk’s Saturday Night Live appearance for fresh trading impulse.
DOGE/USD: How is it positioned on the technical graph?
DOGE/USD: Four-hour chart
Having confirmed a descending triangle breakout on the four-hour chart in Friday’s Asian trading, DOGE/USD built onto the upside, looking to retest the record highs.
The next stop for the DOGE bulls is seen at $0.7915, the pattern target. Further up, the $0.80 round figure could come into play.
However, the relative strength index (RSI) is edging higher within the overbought region, warranting caution for the buyers.
Therefore, the DOGE price could likely face rejection near the $0.80 region, which could trigger a corrective pullback towards the upward-sloping 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $0.6260.
If the downside pressure intensifies, the sellers could aim for the psychological $0.60 level.
The next relevant support is aligned at the triangle resistance now support at $0.5831.
Further south, Friday’s low of $0.5093 could challenge the bearish commitments.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
