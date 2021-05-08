Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE’s bullish potential appears limited amid overbought conditions

Cryptos |
  • DOGE/USD eyes $0.80 amid a descending triangle breakout on the 4H chart.
  • Overbought RSI remains a cause for concern for the DOGE bulls.
  • Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live appearance waited for fresh impetus.

Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation after recording fresh all-time highs at $0.7558 on Friday

The Shiba Inu-represented cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, staged a 23% rebound from Thursday’s low of $0.5339, as traders overlooked Tesla Inc’s founder Elon Musk warning, “Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution!”

The optimists rather cheered Musk’s tweet referring to DOGE, “Fate loves irony. Like, what would be the most ironic outcome? That the currency that was invented as a joke in fact becomes the real currency.”

The coin has risen a staggering 20000% so far this year, benefiting from the celebrity endorsements while being Musk’s all-time favorite.

Looking ahead, DOGE bulls brace for Musk’s Saturday Night Live appearance for fresh trading impulse.

DOGE/USD: How is it positioned on the technical graph?

DOGE/USD: Four-hour chart

Having confirmed a descending triangle breakout on the four-hour chart in Friday’s Asian trading, DOGE/USD built onto the upside, looking to retest the record highs.

The next stop for the DOGE bulls is seen at $0.7915, the pattern target. Further up, the $0.80 round figure could come into play.

However, the relative strength index (RSI) is edging higher within the overbought region, warranting caution for the buyers.

Therefore, the DOGE price could likely face rejection near the $0.80 region, which could trigger a corrective pullback towards the upward-sloping 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $0.6260.

If the downside pressure intensifies, the sellers could aim for the psychological $0.60 level.

The next relevant support is aligned at the triangle resistance now support at $0.5831.

Further south, Friday’s low of $0.5093 could challenge the bearish commitments.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin adoption accelerates as coiling prices hint at explosive rally

Bitcoin adoption accelerates as coiling prices hint at explosive rally

Bitcoin price faces a stiff resistance wall that has prevented weak bullish momentum from passing through. As a result, a short-lived retracement has caused a majority of the market to follow suit despite BTC’s raging adoption and interest from institutions over the past week.

More Bitcoin News

VeChain upswing thwarted again as sell signals multiply

VeChain upswing thwarted again as sell signals multiply

VeChain price shows an ambiguous outlook as it has set up a textbook uptrend with a series of higher highs and higher lows, but technical indicators hint at a downtrend.

More VeChain News

Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case

Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case

Judge Sarah Netburn has restated that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must produce documents related to Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP amid the ongoing legal battle with Ripple Labs.

More Ripple News

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT hints at minor retracement before resuming its rally

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT hints at minor retracement before resuming its rally

Polkadot price shows a slowdown in its bullish momentum that has resulted in sellers taking over. Now, a minor retracement could push DOT into a significant support barrier.

More Polkadot News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location