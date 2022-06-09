Dogecoin price eludes rationale as it continues to consolidate

- Dogecoin price is coiling up inside a descending triangle, forecasting an 18% move.
- Due to Bitcoin’s ongoing chop, investors need to wait for a secondary confirmation regardless of the breakout direction.
- A four-hour candlestick close above $0.087 will trigger a bullish breakout and invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Dogecoin price consolidation continues hand in hand with the reduction of volatility. As DOGE approaches a critical mass, investors need to be careful and expect a volatile move that will shatter immediate barriers or blockades.
Dogecoin price could confuse investors
Dogecoin price trades inside a descending triangle formation, which is obtained by connecting the four lower highs and three equal lows formed since May 12 using trend lines. The technical formation projects an 18% move determined by adding the distance between the first swing high and the swing low to the breakout point.
Although descending triangle has a bearish tendency, investors should not prematurely assume the breakout direction. The chances of a fakeout in this choppy market are high. Instead, market participants need to wait for a confirmation of a successful move outside the consolidative formation.
While theoretically, a breakdown of the triangle’s base at $0.076 confirms a breakdown, investors need to wait for a breach of the subsequent support level at $0.073. This secondary confirmation will add credence to the bearish outlook for the Dogecoin price and its move to the forecasted target at $0.062.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
A further look into the transaction data from IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model shows that the immediate support level at $0.043 is relatively strong.
Here, roughly 315,000 addresses that purchased 7.51 billion DOGE tokens at an average price of $0.043 are “In the Money.” These investors might add to their holdings if Dogecoin price slides lower, suggesting that it is a good support level.
On the other hand, the immediate resistance barrier at $0.089 is relatively weak. The 62,000 addresses that purchased nearly 3.9 billion DOGE tokens at an average price of $0.089 are “Out of the Money.”
Hence, a spike in buying pressure that overcomes the selling pressure from these underwater investors could easily surpass this level. Hence, the possibility of a bearish breakout that pushes Dogecoin price well under the forecasted target at $0.062 is lesser.
DOGE GIOM
Unlike the bearish outlook, which seems logical, the bulls have multiple hurdles to overcome. The first two are $0.080 and $0.082. Clearing these blockades will open the path for DOGE to retest and hopefully breach the hypotenuse of the descending triangle.
This move is significant because it will confirm a breakout. However, a secondary confirmation of the bullish breakout will occur only after a four-hour candlestick close above $0.087. This development will invalidate the bearish thesis and trigger a further ascent to the intermediate resistance barrier at $0.093.
Only after overcoming these resistance levels will DOGE be able to reach its forecasted target at $0.100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price eludes rationale as it continues to consolidate
Dogecoin price consolidation continues hand in hand with the reduction of volatility. As DOGE approaches a critical mass, investors need to be careful and expect a volatile move that will shatter immediate barriers or blockades.
Decoding what this support level breakdown means for ApeCoin price
ApeCoin price has been indulging the bears as it slowly but steadily heads lower. This downswing has caused APE to slice through stable support levels in the last few weeks. A recovery above $7.37 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Three reasons why Avalanche’s AVAX price is failing
Avalanche price could fall further. Subtle cues are confounding the bearish thesis. The Avalanche price, like several cryptocurrencies, shows reasons to believe in one more decline. The bulls have been unwilling to wage a battle at the current $24 price level.
The strongest sell signal for TRON price is the one nobody is talking about
Tron price shows significant sell signals on higher time frames. Traders should be careful. Tron price is currently trading at $0.08 as the crypto market as a whole is producing a stalemate this Tuesday. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.092.
Bitcoin: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.