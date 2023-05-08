- Dogecoin price is trading at $0.071 after declining by more than 25% in the span of a month.
- DOGE Network Value to Transaction ratio hitting a five-month high suggests that the altcoin’s value is surpassing its on-chain transaction volume.
- The meme coin plummeting has spooked investors resulting in participation standing at a two-year low in the last 14 days.
Dogecoin price, after showing signs of some potential recovery, failed to chart gains and ended up falling to a five-week low. The investors interestingly already had it coming as signals of the same could be observed for nearly a month now.
Dogecoin price bows down
Dogecoin price at the time of writing could be seen trading at $0.071, noting a 6.3% decline over the last 24 hours. The bearishness during the intra-day trading hours rose significantly, pushing DOGE to the low of $0.069, down by nearly 9% at one point. However, the slight eventual recovery resulted in the meme coin shedding just over 25% of its value in the last month.
DOGE/USD 1-day chart
While the broader market cues did play a part in the price action, the same was anticipated, given the rise in the Network Value to Transaction (NVT) ratio. The ratio measures the network value, i.e., the market cap of the cryptocurrency, to the transaction volume and value settlement.
This helps an investor guage whether the digital asset is overvalued or undervalued. High NVT values are associated with overvaluation and note market tops or corrections, while low NVT ratios signal just the opposite.
In the case of Dogecoin, the NVT ratio happens to sit at a five-month high of 163, a figure last noted back in December 2022. Back then, DOGE ended up failing recovery and registered another 21% decline over the next seven days.
Dogecoin NVT ratio
Now since the on-chain transaction value has surpassed the altcoin’s value, some corrections would correct the discrepancy between the two.
This development has spooked investors to the point that they are refraining from participating on the network despite posting some good figures throughout early April. Towards the end of the month, active addresses dipped from 142,000 to 117,000 in the span of 48 hours.
Dogecoin active addresses
The last time the Dogecoin network noted the participation of fewer than 120,000 users was nearly two years ago, back in July 2021. This suggests that investors are set to lay low until they see some recovery on the charts.
For the same to happen, corrections would need to come to an end, which is looking likely given the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearing the oversold zone. This region is synonymous with recovery, and if the meme coin falls into it, some green candlesticks might be on their way.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance Coin price to tank 10% as Bitcoin withdrawal ban is lifted and then reinstated again
Binance Coin (BNB) price is having a manic Monday as traders are clearly not fans of The Bangles’ song. Price action in BNB slid lower in ASIA PAC trading right after Binance Holding lifted its ban on crypto withdrawals in Bitcoin.
Litecoin price out of time as 20% implosion is a clear and present danger for LTC
Litecoin (LTC) price is still hungover from a brutal weekend where bulls dropped the ball on pushing price action above the important 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum layer 2 METIS network unanimously approved
AAVE DAO’s recent proposal to deploy version 3 on the Ethereum mainnet got 100% unanimous support from its community. The proposal will bring METIS liquidity incentives to AAVE users over the next six months.
BNB price bullish outlook shakes as Binance battles FUD following Bitcoin withdrawal pause
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, temporarily halted BTC withdrawals twice in the past 24 hours. This has fueled Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt among crypto market participants, and influencers are commenting that the exchange could be “going bust” soon.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.