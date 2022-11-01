Market picture
Bitcoin remains near $20.6K, maintaining positive momentum from the previous US session. Yesterday we saw an aggressive bearish attempt to trigger a bitcoin sell-off, pushing the rate down 2% in less than an hour. Still, in the area near $20.3K, the buying has outweighed, and we see systematic intraday buying going forward.
The intraday dynamics of Bitcoin's price point to a neat set of long positions and buying on declines. This does not promise a rally in crypto anytime soon, but it does indicate a growing interest in long-term investments in the sector. In a year since the BTCUSD price peaked near 69K, the market has gone through two stages of collapse and has been in a long consolidation since June, reinforcing confidence that the bottom is behind us.
Bitcoin posted moderate gains in October (+4.1%, to $20,400) but was worse than the S&P 500 (+8%). November is considered a successful month for BTC, adding 7 out of 11 last times. The average growth in the previous 11 Novembers has been 24%, while the average decline has been 17%. In the first case, BTC could end November around $25,300, renewing August's highs. In the second, it could end November around $16,900, continuing the year’s lows.
Dogecoin has returned to growth, adding 16% since the start of the day on Monday. Like BTC, DOGE bottomed in June and traded in a deafening sidewall until last week. Its surge of 140% in seven days has formed a promising bullish picture. Is it possible that it will become a leader in the entire crypto market? Why not.
News background
The Hong Kong authorities have issued a statement relaxing cryptocurrency and crypto-ETFs restrictions and promised to create a dedicated agency to regulate the industry.
According to Bloomberg reports, the US Department of Justice has reopened a probe into possible bank fraud by executives of USDT, the company behind Tether. The Tether team issued denials, stressing that they are in constant dialogue with law enforcement agencies, including the US Department of Justice.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?
Cardano price shows an interesting situation that presents opportunities regardless of the breakout direction. If investors plan to trade ADA, they need a comprehensive understanding of the triggers.
Will Terra Luna Classic price outperform Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?
LUNC burn mechanism has been adopted by top exchanges like Binance, so far the platform has destroyed about 12.5 billion Luna Classic tokens. Analysts believe LUNC price could witness a trend reversal in the short-term.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu Coin is primed for a 40% rally
Shiba Inu price continues to hover above a stable support level, indicating that the recent rally was no fluke. If bullish momentum seeps into the markets, there is a good chance the next upswing for SHIB will be explosive.
Dogecoin led the pack among cryptocurrencies in October with seventy times Bitcoin's gains
Dogecoin (DOGE), the canine-inspired meme token often associated with electric-vehicle-tycoon-turned-Twitter-owner Elon Musk, was the top performer in October among the 150 digital assets in the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.