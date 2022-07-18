This week has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
Despite the market growth, the rate of DOGE has declined by 5.58% over the last 7 days.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, DOGE is located in the middle of a wide range with neither bullish nor bearish signals. The meme coin has made a false breakout out of the $0.065 mark, which means that bears tend to be more potent than bulls.
If the situation does not change, one can see a return to the $0.060 zone soon. DOGE is trading at $0.063 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the decline of DOGE, going down by 2.25% since the beginning of the week.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, SHIB is also trading similar to DOGE as bulls have not seized the initiative yet in the long-term. The sellers' pressure may continue until buyers can fix the price above the $0.000011 zone.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001083 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
