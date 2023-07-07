- Digital Currency Group has issued a statement in response to the class action lawsuit filed by Winklevoss’s Gemini exchange.
- Winklevoss twins’ Gemini Trust Co filed a lawsuit against DCG and CEO Barry Silbert, alleging fraud and deception.
- The defendant cites a lack of base, falsehood, and therefore defamation, but the twins will not have it, calling for a “real deal with value.”
Digital Currency Group (DCG) has responded to the recent lawsuit filed by Winklesvoss’s’ Gemini Exchange, where the plaintiff alleged that DCG CEO Barry Silbert orchestrated and directly perpetrated the DCG and Genesis fraud against creditors.
Digital Currency Group responds to the Winklevoss lawsuit
For context, Genesis, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, owes up to $766 million to Gemini’s Earn program users and a lot more to other creditors. Genesis has been criticized for carelessness and facilitating a “risky arbitrage trading strategy.”
According to the Winklevoss lawsuit, DCG and its CEO were well aware of their state of insolvency but failed to disclose it despite holding funds from the Earn program. Genesis is criticized for carelessness and facilitating a “risky arbitrage trading strategy.”
On July 4, Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss penned an open letter offering a “final deal” to DCG and its CEO and assuring that non-compliance would lead to a lawsuit.
Earn Update: An Open Letter to @BarrySilbert pic.twitter.com/ErsYpcEjQD— Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) July 4, 2023
Gemini followed through with the threat on Friday, as announced by Cameron Winklevoss, in an attempt to recover funds.
.@DCGco and @BarrySilbert fail to address or deny a single assertion in our 33-page complaint. Exactly which parts are "baseless, defamatory, and completely false"?— Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) July 7, 2023
The indisputable fact is that DCG and Barry were directly involved in misleading creditors as to the financial… https://t.co/PcSWSbtUdi
Digital Currency Group, a venture capital (VC) firm, has defended itself and its CEO Barry Silbert against the accusations of masterminding fraud against creditors, sharing a snapshot of its response with 144K+ followers on Twitter and anyone following the matter.
DCG Statement: pic.twitter.com/Mz9EMTPgLT— Digital Currency Group (@DCGco) July 7, 2023
In the post, the VC firm minimizes the lawsuit as another “publicity stunt” by the plaintiffs meant to shift blame and avoid taking responsibility despite having run the Gemini Earn program themselves.
DCG claims that Winklesvoss’s allegations were “baseless, defamatory, and completely false,” citing a sustained commitment to negotiations for all stakeholders in the debt. Specifically, the C-suite of DCG has reportedly been in active talks with personnel from the “Unsecured Creditors Committee and Ad Hoc Committee for an arrangement.”
Reportedly, Gemini’s leadership, comprising Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, was absent from all these negotiations.
The twins will not have it!
The rebuttal did not escape the eye of the twins. Only this time, Tyler, not Cameron Winklevoss, took to the keyboard to clap back against DCG and Silbert.
Underscoring that the defendants neither address nor deny the complaints, Tyler reveals that what they want is a “real deal with real value.”
According to Tyler, DCG was buying time as it sought ways to escape scot-free. Community members remain keen to see how the case will unfold as Gemini Earn program customers look to be made whole.
You were directly involved in misleading your own customers to sell them a high-risk product.— rcrsv (@rcrsv) July 7, 2023
You should make your customers whole.
After you make good with your customers, then go sue whoever you want.
Former SEC official John Reed Stark has endorsed the idea that Gemini should first make its customers whole, then go after DCG and Silbert. In his opinion, whatever assets Gemini has, EARN investors should be the first priority for reimbursement.
This Gemini lawsuit against Genesis and DCG is akin to Fairfield Greenwich Group (the largest Bernie Madoff feeder fund) suing Madoff for ripping off Fairfield Greenwich clients.— John Reed Stark (@JohnReedStark) July 7, 2023
Gemini is cash-rich from, among other endeavors, profits gained from the exorbitant commissions…
