Defi Development Corporation files to offer $1 billion in securities to boost its Solana holdings

Defi Development Corporation filed a registration statement with the SEC to offer up to $1 billion in securities.

The company also seeks to register up to 1,244,471 shares of common stock for potential resale by its existing stockholders.

The company intends to use part of the proceeds from the sales to boost its Solana acquisition strategy.

Defi Development Corporation (formerly Janover) filed a registration statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, signaling its intent to offer and sell a wide range of securities, including common and preferred stock, debt instruments and warrants for the purchase of equity or debt, with a cap value of $1 billion. The company intends to use part of the proceeds to acquire more Solana (SOL) tokens as part of its treasury acquisition strategy.

Defi Development Corporation states plan to offer up to $1 billion in securities

Defi Development Corp has filed paperwork with the SEC to offer and sell different types of securities. The company plans to issue instruments like common stock, preferred stock, different types of debt and warrants with a fixed cap of $1 billion.

The filing also covers the possible resale of up to 1,244,471 shares of common stock by certain existing shareholders. These shares come from a previous financing deal where the company issued $41.95 million in convertible notes.

The proceeds from the sales are intended for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Solana.

"We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of any securities offered under this prospectus primarily for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Solana, unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement," the company stated in the filing.

Defi Development Corp stated that it does not have a fixed amount of net proceeds to be used specifically for each purpose. It also did not mention the timeline for offering the instruments, as it is still subject to regulatory approval.

The company's sale of securities to acquire more Solana stems from its new treasury strategy, which now includes SOL. It currently holds approximately $48.2 million worth of SOL, including staking rewards.

The company adopted the new treasury strategy in April, following a change in its board of directors, with former Kraken executives replacing its CEO and CTO.

Defi Development Corp rebranded from Janover Incorporated on April 22 in line with its new crypto focus. The company also plans to change its ticker on the Nasdaq from JNVR to DFDV later.