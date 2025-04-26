Defi Development Corporation files to offer $1 billion in securities to boost its Solana holdings

- Defi Development Corporation filed a registration statement with the SEC to offer up to $1 billion in securities.
- The company also seeks to register up to 1,244,471 shares of common stock for potential resale by its existing stockholders.
- The company intends to use part of the proceeds from the sales to boost its Solana acquisition strategy.
Defi Development Corporation (formerly Janover) filed a registration statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, signaling its intent to offer and sell a wide range of securities, including common and preferred stock, debt instruments and warrants for the purchase of equity or debt, with a cap value of $1 billion. The company intends to use part of the proceeds to acquire more Solana (SOL) tokens as part of its treasury acquisition strategy.
Defi Development Corporation states plan to offer up to $1 billion in securities
Defi Development Corp has filed paperwork with the SEC to offer and sell different types of securities. The company plans to issue instruments like common stock, preferred stock, different types of debt and warrants with a fixed cap of $1 billion.
The filing also covers the possible resale of up to 1,244,471 shares of common stock by certain existing shareholders. These shares come from a previous financing deal where the company issued $41.95 million in convertible notes.
The proceeds from the sales are intended for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Solana.
"We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of any securities offered under this prospectus primarily for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Solana, unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement," the company stated in the filing.
Defi Development Corp stated that it does not have a fixed amount of net proceeds to be used specifically for each purpose. It also did not mention the timeline for offering the instruments, as it is still subject to regulatory approval.
The company's sale of securities to acquire more Solana stems from its new treasury strategy, which now includes SOL. It currently holds approximately $48.2 million worth of SOL, including staking rewards.
The company adopted the new treasury strategy in April, following a change in its board of directors, with former Kraken executives replacing its CEO and CTO.
Defi Development Corp rebranded from Janover Incorporated on April 22 in line with its new crypto focus. The company also plans to change its ticker on the Nasdaq from JNVR to DFDV later.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu eyes positive returns in April as SHIB price inches towards $0.000015
Shiba Inu's on-chain metrics reveal robust adoption, as addresses with balances surge to 1.4 million. Shiba Inu's returns stand at a solid 14.4% so far in April, poised to snap a three-month bearish trend from earlier this year.
AI tokens TAO, FET, AI16Z surge despite NVIDIA excluding crypto-related projects from its Inception program
AI tokens, including Bittensor and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, climbed this week, with ai16z still extending gains at the time of writing on Friday. The uptick in prices of AI tokens reflects a broader bullish sentiment across the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week. This week’s rally was supported by strong institutional demand, as US spot ETFs recorded a total inflow of $2.68 billion until Thursday.
XRP price could renew 25% breakout bid on surging institutional and retail adoption
Ripple price consolidates, trading at $2.18 at the time of writing on Friday, following mid-week gains to $2.30. The rejection from this weekly high led to the price of XRP dropping to the previous day’s low at $2.11, followed by a minor reversal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin (BTC) price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.