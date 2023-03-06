Market picture
Bitcoin fell 5.2% last week to close at $22,400. Ethereum lost 4.4% to $1570. Other leading altcoins in the top 10 fell between 2.9% (XRP) and 11.5% (Polygon). The total capitalisation of the crypto market fell 5% over the week to $1.03 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin's most significant drop last week came on Friday amid reports of the possible bankruptcy of Silvergate, a bank that services major cryptocurrency companies. The bank announced the closure of its cryptocurrency payment service.
While BTCUSD has held up during furious sellers' attacks, it is in no hurry to bounce back from the bottom. Technically, the 50-week moving average continues to act as a valid resistance from which the selling intensifies. The Death Cross formed on the weekly timeframe makes for a cautious view of the near-term outlook and keeps the potential for a return to the $16.3-18.0 level.
News background
According to media reports, global giant market-maker Citadel Securities plans to increase its stake in Silvergate Bank to help it out of its liquidity crisis. Other rumours suggest that Wells Fargo is a potential buyer.
SEC chief Gary Gensler has warned cryptocurrency exchanges against failing to comply with custodian status. He said that if an exchange collapses, "customer funds often become the property of the bankrupt entity".
Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, said that more and more cryptocurrency and fintech companies are leaving the US, which is stifling innovation in the country. Around 300 payment providers from 45 countries believe blockchain and cryptocurrencies can improve traditional finance, according to a survey conducted by Ripple.
The UK's Nationwide Building Society and HSBC have imposed restrictions on card purchases of cryptocurrencies.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why bankrupt crypto lender Voyager sold Ethereum while sitting on 5.17 Trillion Shiba Inu holdings?
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager sold Ethereum holdings in exchange for stablecoins like USDC, while sitting on nearly $57.78 million worth of Shiba Inu holdings. Voyager’s portfolio consists of 5.17 Trillion Dogecoin-killer SHIB tokens.
Ethereum price to crash deeper after crypto companies abandon Silvergate
Ethereum price lacks directional bias as it trades in a tight range after a sudden collapse on March 2. The likelihood of a continuation of this bearish trend is high, considering the weakness in the market and investor sentiment, which is largely bearish-to-neutral.
Here’s how Babel Finance plans to repay $766 million to creditors through stablecoin ‘Recovery Coin’
Babel Finance owes $766 million to creditors after running an order-book deficit of $766 million using customer funds. The company’s proprietary trading desk lost customer funds to risky trading activities that Babel attributes to co-founder Wang Li.
Charles Hoskinson responds to critique on Cardano’s governance calling out FUD
Web3 advisors criticized Cardano’s decentralized governance. Charles Hoskinson called out the Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt caused by the comments in the crypto community.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.