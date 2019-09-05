DASH/USD price analysis: Dash bulls looking to gather momentum to break above downward trending line

- DASH/USD went up from $81.10 to $81.50 in the early hours of Thursday, following a bearish Wednesday.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is creeping close to the oversold zone.
DASH/USD has had a bullish start to Thursday as the price went up from $81.10 to $81.50. This Wednesday was heavily bearish for Dash as the price went down from $82.25 to $81.10. The hourly breakdown shows us that DASH/USD initially plummeted to $80.30, before bouncing up to $82.58. The price then dropped from $82.50 to $81 in just one hour, before correcting itself around $81.50.
DASH/USD daily chart
DASH/USD is currently negotiating with the resistance at the downward trending line. It is also trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum and the Elliott oscillator shows three straight bullish sessions. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is creeping close to the oversold zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls lose steam around $10,650 mark
BTC/USD had a bearish Wednesday as the bulls lost steam around the $10,650-mark. The price dropped slightly from $10,635 to $10,587 over the day. This Thursday, the price has gone down further to $10,565.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD is eying these levels towards $300
Ethereum price is still grappling with acute selling pressure. This is happening despite the shallow recovery from the recent support area at $162. Besides, many analysts, investors, and traders have in the recent ...
Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD rejected at $300 again
Since Bitcoin Cash broke the recovery trendline commenced earlier this week, the price has had a bearish inclination. It became an uphill task to sustain the gains above the critical $300 due to the renewed bearish momentum emanating from the rejection around $300.
Social Media dApp iZbreaker collaborates with Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Ethereum Classic Labs has recently announced its partnership with the latest social media dApp iZbreaker. This dApp will be unveiled on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It is meant to be an invite-only community that will connect friends from around the world.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.