Dash Price Analysis: Following some monumental bullish days, the bears finally take control

DASH/USD has fallen from $133.65 to $122.35 in the early hours of Thursday. The bears have stepped in to correct the price after six consecutive bullish days, wherein the DASH/USD spiked from $50.70 to $133.65. The price is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band, 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) and Elliott Oscillator both indicate increasing bullish sentiment . The Relative Strength Index is just about to leave the overbought zone, indicating that we may be in for a little more bearish correction.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.