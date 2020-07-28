Dash Market Update: Core Group to release the update soon, DASH/USD rises by 8.8% over the last four days

The Dash Core Group is planning to release another update for the Dash platform by the end of August.

Users can expect four more releases before the platform enters a new phase of its product cycle

DASH/USD on the verge of entering the $80-zone.

The Dash Core Group has recently announced that it plans to release another update for the Dash platform by the end of August. According to the company, this is the third release in its newly defined process and its fifth release altogether. The group added that users could expect new functionalities delivered every six weeks, implying that the next release will come between 25th August and 8th September.

The updates include document timestamping, an improved DAPI client for better code quality, usability, and testability, improved distribution package and a platform test suite for developers to use.

The company noted:

As usual, due to the breaking changes introduced in this release all data on Evonet has been wiped. Developers should make adjustments to their local setups to reflect this.

Users can anticipate four more releases before the Dash platform enters a new phase of its product cycle. The testnet is expected to be rolled out by the end of the year.

DASH/USD daily chart

DASH/USD bulls have stayed in control for the fourth consecutive day. The price is trending in an upward channel formation and has gone up with $72.15 to $78.50. This is an 8.80% rise in valuation. The price has jumped above the 20-day Bollinger band while the SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern.

The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum. The RSI is on the verge of entering the overbought zone, which indicates that DASH/USD is about to get overvalued and may face bearish correction.

Key levels

