Dash Market Update: Core Group to release the update soon, DASH/USD rises by 8.8% over the last four days

- The Dash Core Group is planning to release another update for the Dash platform by the end of August.
- Users can expect four more releases before the platform enters a new phase of its product cycle
- DASH/USD on the verge of entering the $80-zone.
The Dash Core Group has recently announced that it plans to release another update for the Dash platform by the end of August. According to the company, this is the third release in its newly defined process and its fifth release altogether. The group added that users could expect new functionalities delivered every six weeks, implying that the next release will come between 25th August and 8th September.
The updates include document timestamping, an improved DAPI client for better code quality, usability, and testability, improved distribution package and a platform test suite for developers to use.
The company noted:
As usual, due to the breaking changes introduced in this release all data on Evonet has been wiped. Developers should make adjustments to their local setups to reflect this.
Users can anticipate four more releases before the Dash platform enters a new phase of its product cycle. The testnet is expected to be rolled out by the end of the year.
DASH/USD daily chart
DASH/USD bulls have stayed in control for the fourth consecutive day. The price is trending in an upward channel formation and has gone up with $72.15 to $78.50. This is an 8.80% rise in valuation. The price has jumped above the 20-day Bollinger band while the SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern.
The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum. The RSI is on the verge of entering the overbought zone, which indicates that DASH/USD is about to get overvalued and may face bearish correction.
Key levels
DASH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.189
|Today Daily Change
|0.3683
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|77.8207
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.0852
|Daily SMA50
|71.5291
|Daily SMA100
|74.5836
|Daily SMA200
|82.1303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.3627
|Previous Daily Low
|73.4567
|Previous Weekly High
|74.1364
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.8033
|Previous Monthly High
|82.4014
|Previous Monthly Low
|65.2724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.1066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.7128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.3974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.9741
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.4915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.3034
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.786
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.2093
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
