- Dash Core Group has unveiled Dash Platform version 0.12 on Evonet, the firm’s public testing environment.
- The update is expected to make the Dash Platform Protocol more robust and easy to use for developers on the network.
- DPP v0.12 makes it possible for developers to create data contracts or numerous documents with just one identity, unlike the previous release.
Dash Core Group (DCG) has recently announced the release of the Dash Platform version 0.12 on Evonet, the firm’s public testing environment. This is the first update under its new release process, which aims to make the updates more reliable, transparent and predictable. According to the Dash team, the latest update comes with many improvements that will make the Dash Platform Protocol (DPP) more robust and easy to use for developers on the network.
Dana Alibrandi, Head of Product at Dash Core Group, hinted that DPP v0.12 comes with an improved platform architecture and implements the first iteration of the Dash platform credit system. Additionally, it entails simplified identity usage and resource monitoring for Evonet. With the latest update, masternode operators on the Dash platform will be protected from spam and they will receive better incentives in the form of fees.
DPP v0.12 makes it possible for developers to create data contracts or numerous documents with just one identity, unlike the previous release. The team also noted that there was a bug earlier that made it impossible for gRPC-Web requests to function correctly when a developer is trying to connect to a node created with a distribution package. This bug has now been patched and users can run their testnet nodes in a frictionless manner.
The latest release has also integrated the logic for the Platform State Machine into the Drive codebase. This will simplify the Dash Platform Protocol architecture and hasten block creation time.
