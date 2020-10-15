GBTC closed above the 50 day MA and the upper daily cycle band on Monday. Closing above the upper daily cycle band signals an end to the daily downtrend and the start of a new daily uptrend.
GBTC then drifted sideways for the next two days and lost the 50 day MA. On Thursday GBTC rallied and closed back above the 50 day MA and the upper daily cycle band. Since GBTC is in a daily uptrend, if it forms a swing low here that will indicate a continuation of its daily uptrend and trigger a cycle band buy signal. A break above 12.49 forms a swing low.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Facebook’s Libra onboards former HSBC executive in an attempt to revive the project
Libra, a cryptocurrency backed by Facebook has appointed Ian Jenkins, a former HSBC executive as the CFO of the digital payments system. HSBC is an investment banking company headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
Top 3 Gainers: BCH, BTT, and WAVES jump over 5% leading the crypto market recovery
The entire cryptocurrency market had a great week gaining close to $30 billion in market capitalization. Bitcoin and other major coins suffered a slight pullback; however, not all coins had a correction, here are the three top gainers of the past 24 hours.
ADA eying up a potential bounce, according to technicals
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge. The digital asset topped out at $0.114 but is showing bullish signs again after a brief and healthy consolidation period.
Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs
Lethargic trading seems to be crawling into the cryptocurrency market led by Bitcoin. However, it is essential to realize that some selected cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash and NEO are in the green after gaining over 2% and 1.5%, respectively, on the day.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.