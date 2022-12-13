- Bitcoin price prints new weekly and monthly highs as bulls fight inflation fears and US CPI jitters.
- Experts are awaiting softer inflation figures while disinflation trades ahead of US CPI report push cryptocurrency prices higher.
- The inflation rate is expected to slow for a fifth consecutive month to 7.3%, the lowest level since December 2021.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release CPI data for November on December 13 at 14:30 GMT. Experts anticipate the inflation rate to slow for a fifth straight month to 7.3% in November 2022. Bitcoin price printed its weekly and December high, analysts argue disinflation trade has gotten ahead of itself.
Also read: Bitcoin continues trading sideways, will BTC break out of limbo with US PPI data release?
US CPI data for November could indicate slowing inflation
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics, a principal fact-finding agency for the United States government will release US Consumer Price Index(CPI) data for November soon. Inflation rate is expected to drop 0.4%, from 7.7% in October to 7.3% in November 2022.
This would mark the lowest inflation rate since December 2021. The Consumer Price Index measures the change in the prices of goods and services contained in a basket of consumer items and this plays a key role in price stability in the US economy. Therefore, the central bank pays very close attention to this figure.
Core CPI, which leaves out volatile food and energy prices, is released at the same time and is expected to come out at 6.1% from 6.3% previously, and to maintain a MoM change of 0.3%. Core CPI is arguably as important, if not more, than the headline figure in terms of its impact on financial markets.
US CPI data is key to crypto traders as Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices crumble under the prospect of higher inflation.
Thus given the possibility of a softer-than-expected inflation print, Bitcoin price has already printed weekly and December highs. The largest asset by market capitalization hit a new monthly and weekly high of $17,479 just a few hours before the release.
While Bitcoin continues to trade 74.8% below its all-time high of $69,044, a reduction in core CPI could increase capital inflows to risk assets. Reduction in the inflation rate supports the bullish thesis for a cryptocurrency price rally in Q4 2022.
How will Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies react?
With Bitcoin printing a new high in December 2022, hours before the US CPI inflation data release, experts believe the disinflation trade may have gotten ahead of itself. Disinflation is a temporary slowing down of the pace of price inflation. When the inflation rate reduces marginally over the short term, traders expect prices of cryptocurrencies to recover.
BTC/USDT price chart
It remains to be seen how Bitcoin price and crypto market capitalization reacts to US CPI data when it is eventually released as traders are already frontrunning the market ahead of the data. Sometimes this creates what is known as a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” effect whereby traders buy the asset in anticipation of the positive result only to sell it when the result actually becomes officially known. Thus investors should take care, as always, when timing their trades in volatile financial markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Samuel Bankman-Fried arrested, charged by the US Government with money laundering, wire and securities fraud
Samuel Bankman-Fried was arrested by the Attorney General and authorities of the Bahamas after a request by the US government. SBF is accused of securities violation, money laundering, wire and securities fraud.
Shiba Inu price remains bound to a downtrend under these on-chain metrics
Shiba Inu price is putting up a fight against the bearish force, but on-chain metrics show the downtrend is unfazed. Countertrend scalping the SHIB price could become problematic as the potential for a strong sell-off lingers underneath the notorious meme coin's hood.
Solana price historically sells off by 50% when this network indicator doubles, could it happen again?
Solana price is preparing for its next surge as price consolidates since November. Based on recent months, the SOL price leans more bearish. Still, the current range can squeeze out more gains. Key levels have been defined.
Believers in ‘third time’s the charm’ should buy XRP price right now as 13% gains forecasted
Ripple price is set to get some backing from the Fed as this week mostly focuses on US inflation and its central bank. Expected to come on Wednesday evening is a speech where Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hike interest rates by 50bp.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.