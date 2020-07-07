Here's what you need to know on Tuesday
Markets:
BTC/USD settled at $9,273 after a move to $9,380 during early Asian hours on Tuesday. The first digital coin has gained 1.4% on a day-to-day basis and stayed mostly unchanged since the start of the day; The coin is moving within the short-term bearish trend amid low volatility.
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $236.90. The price touched $243.83 during early Asian hours but failed to hold ground. ETH/USD has grown by over 4% since in the recent 24 hours and lost 2% since the start of the day. The coin is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid shrinking volatility.
XRP/USD stopped within a whisker of $0.1900 and retreated to $0.1855 by the time of writing. The price has increased by nearly 3% on a day-to-day basis and dropped by 1.7% since the beginning of the day moving in sync with the market. Now the short-term bearish trend amid high volatility.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, Aave (LEND) $0.1857 (+22.8%), Dogecoin (DODGE) $0.0028 (+22.4%), Bitcoin SV (BSV) $185.62 (+17.5%) are the most successeful . The day's losers are NULS (NULS) $0.6220 (-6.7%) , Bytom (BTM) $0.0809 (-6.5%), Synthetix Network Token (SNX) $2.44 (-3.4%).
Chart of the day:
BSV/USD, 1-hour chart
Markets
The current global environment creates a precondition for a strong Bitcoin bull run, according to Bloomberg researchers. They believe that low volatility is a key factor of Bitcoin’s transformation from a speculative asset into a digital version of gold.
Unparalleled global central bank easing and rising gold values are enduring trends favoring a higher Bitcoin price, they said in the report.
Bitcoin is trying to develop a recovery moving in sync with the US stock market. The optimism pushed the indices higher on Monday even despite the growing concerns about the second wave of COVID-19. The bullish momentum has come from China where Shanghai Composite Index increased by 5.7% amid positive news on the post-COVID economic recovery. The US stocks and cryptocurrencies felt the spill-over effect of Chinese optimism.
Industry
Belarus-based tokenized securities exchange, Currency.com, obtained Gibraltar blockchain license. The trading platform claims to have 5000 registered users and over $20 million of monthly turnover. Investors can perform direct transactions with tokenized financial instruments and pay in cryptocurrencies.
Jonathan Squires, Currency.com’s CEO, commented:
Gibraltar has been working on financial regulation in this area for many years and has a strict application process for crypto companies. Our Gibraltar licence is an important endorsement for the platform and further confirms our adherence to the most stringent standards, providing the highest level of safety and security for our traders.
The number of active decentralized finance (DeFi) applications based on the Ethereum blockchain nearly doubled in the second quarter of 2020, while the daily transaction volume hit the record high in June, according to Dapp Market Report, published by website Dapp.com. The researchers found out that the number of DApp users reached 1,258,527 in Q2, which is a 97% increase from the previous period and the highest number on record.
Regulation
The Financial regulator of Brazil, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), classified derivatives based on cryptocurrencies as securities and ordered Binance to stop offering derivative products in the country. The Commission emphasized that companies cannot offer such products without authorization. However, Binance does not have a regulatory license to act as a securities intermediary in Brazil.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bulls testing critical monthly resistance structure
The bulls are taking on the bears at a critical juncture on the charts. The price has spiked in Asia, printing a fresh high in an ascending channel along the trendline support. However, there is a lack of conviction until bulls get over the line.
XRP/USD escapes the range, targets $0.1900
XRP/USD has jumped above $0.1800 and hit the intraday high at $0.1831 amid strong bullish sentiments. While the price retreated to $0/1824 by the time of writing, the upside momentum ...
ADA/USD explodes above $0.1 as Shelly mainnet goes live
Cardano is at the helm of the cryptocurrency recoveries on the day as it majestically takes down the resistance at $0.1 for the first time in 2020. The action above this key was bound to happen following the release of the Cardano Shelly mainnet.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD clings to Bollinger Band middle, eyes on $3.00
EOS is retreating from the high traded in July $2.64. The digital asset is following the general trend in the market which has been bearish in the past 24 hours. EOS/USD teeters at $2.57 ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.