Cryptocurrency Market Update: November lows blast Bitcoin towards $7,500, Ripple and Ethereum sluggish

- Bitcoin investors finally get found by Santa as Bitcoin rockets from $6,500 to levels close to $7,500.
- Ethereum struggles to stay above $130 key support while Ripple gets accustomed to levels below $0.20.
Bitcoin could not afford to leave investors ungifted before Christmas. Santa had indeed lost his way to the crypto space, allowing Bitcoin to retest the lows traded in November. However, the recovery experienced remained unique to Bitcoin because other cryptoassets including Ethereum and Ripple were largely unchanged.
Meanwhile, the total market capitalization rose significantly from $177 billion posted at the close of the session on Tuesday to $193 billion at the time of writing. The trading volume shot up as well from $77 billion to $106 billion in the same period. Bitcoin market dominance seems to be picking up the pace once again, besides it stands at 68.2%. In other words, altcoins are losing ground against Bitcoin and this could mean that the much-anticipated altcoin season is just but a mirage.
Bitcoin market update
Although Bitcoin is trading 1.48% lower towards the end of the Asian session on Wednesday, the reaction from lows slightly above $6,500 was remarkable. Bitcoin broke several barriers in a very unexpected move that left most people surprised. The uptrend aimed for $7,500 but formed a high at $7,475 before adjusting to the current $7,169.
Moreover, the price is trading above the moving averages where the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart are in line to provide support. Bitcoin upward correction also made it above the wedge pattern resistance, which further contributed to the momentum. In the meantime, the focus should stay at $8,000 while the bulls work hard to sustain the price above $7,000.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Ethereum and Ripple market update
Ethereum and Ripple gave a blind eye to Bitcoin’s impressive bullish reaction. Instead, the two cryptos are stuck close to their key support areas. For instance, Ethereum is trading 3% lower on the day at $129 while Ripple has shed 2.66% of its value to trade at $0.19098. The bearish trend coupled with the high volatility suggested that the downward momentum has the potential to continue.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD push back into the $7,000-zone, but momentum curbed by strong resistance levels
BTC/USD bulls roared back this Wednesday by taking the price from $6,616 to $7,294. Currently, the price has gone down a bit to $7,169. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels on the upside at $7,230, $7,250 and $7,460.
Ripple Price Analysis: XBT/USD rejects $0.20 as recovery stalls
Ripple recently tested and formed a new support at $0.1750 due to the increasing selling pressure on the market. The support turned resistance at $0.20 tried but failed to contain the declines leading the extended spiral below the tentative support areas at $0.19 and $0.18.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD jumps up by 11.75% this Wednesday
EOS/USD bulls rallied back this Wed as they were able to take price up from $2.21 to $2.47. In the process, EOS was able to re-enter the 20-day Bollinger Band. The price met resistance at the downward trending line and is currently priced at $2.44.
ETH/USD fails at the $133.25-mark as the price drops down
ETH/USD went up from $122.25 to $133.20 as the bulls rallied together this Wednesday. After encountering resistance at $133.20, the price dropped down to $128.80. The three resistances that the bulls will need to overcome are - the $133.20 line, the downward trending line and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.