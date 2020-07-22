Cryptocurrency Market Update: Elrond’s enormous 3,000% rally as Bitcoin stalls under $9,400

- Bitcoin price breakout losses steam and settles for consolidation above $9,300.
- Elrond is arguably the best-performing cryptocurrency in 2020 after lifting from $0.00055 to $0.016 in three months.
Bitcoin finally broke out of the range it stuck in for several weeks. The sign of volatility in the cryptocurrency market and especially for Bitcoin was welcomed by traders with open arms. The motionless Bitcoin price action had driven investors to finding opportunities in altcoins such as Stellar, Cardano, Chainlink and Tezos.
The brief rally on Tuesday blasted past several barriers including $9,300 and $9,400. However, gains became unsustainable towards $9,500. Instead, BTC/USD lost some of the ground gained, making a comeback into the $9,300 range. At the moment, Bitcoin is exchanging hands at $9,337 while facing increasing selling activity at the 50-day SMA. On the downside, support has been established at $9,300. Consolidation is expected to continue taking place in the coming sessions.
Selected altcoins skyrocketing
Although Bitcoin was the main force behind the breakouts experienced across the crypto market on Tuesday, it has stalled while some selected altcoins continue to spike. Some of these altcoins include Augur, Elrond, Terra and Kava.
Elrond market update
In the last 24 hours, Elrond has added over 25% to its value. The cryptocurrency has been on a constant surge since the beginning of the year. It is one of the altcoins that are taking attention away from Bitcoin. The crypto’s website claims to be having the capacity for higher scalability as well as a high transaction rate per second. Before the end of July, the network will launch its mainnet; an event that is expected to keep Elrond in the spotlight.
It is clear that the mainnet launch is not the main factor behind Elrond’s 3,000% rally in about three months. Note that the token broke down to an all-time low in March at $0.00055. Although recovery across the market has been drab for most assets especially Bitcoin, Elrond’s rally has been impressive with gains hitting levels above $0.016 this July.
At the time of writing, ERD is trading at $0.016. Another breakout seems to be brewing with the RSI and MACD pointing upwards. On the downside, the first formidable support is the 50 SMA at $0.0149. Other key support areas include $0.014, the 100 SMA at $0.01250 and the primary support at $0.012.
ERD/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD breaks above $9,500, is the push to $10,000 finally here?
BTC/USD bulls have spiked the price up from $9,393.92 to $9,529.65 as Wednesday’s session came to a close. They will want to continue their momentum and push above the $9,700 and $9,785 resistance levels. If they manage to do so, then this may well be ...
BTG/USD unrelenting fight to $10.00
Bitcoin Gold is struggling to hold onto the gains accrued in the last few days. Earlier this month, BTG spiked incredibly hitting $10.50 but lost traction and slipped back under $10.00.
ETH/USD pumps taking down $260 barrier while $280 draws nigh
Ethereum price finally broke above the stubborn resistance at $245. The massive and impressive breakout came into the picture following a similar Bitcoin price action. The largest cryptocurrency stepped ...
XRP/USD bears regain control of the trend
Ripple is giving way to the sellers after hitting a wall at $0.2050. After retesting support at $0.1950 on Monday, the price has over the last couple of days remained consistent in its recovery.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.