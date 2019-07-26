Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bulls are in retreat towards the end of the week

- Bitcoin and major altcoins are range-bound with bearish bias after a short-lived recovery.
- We need a new catalyst to set the ball rolling.
The cryptocurrency market has slipped back into a red zone after a short-lived recovery. Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the area below $10,000, while all significant altcoins are nursing losses from 1.5% to 5%.
The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $269 billion from $278 billion this time on Thursday. The total trading volume slipped to $49 billion from $59 billion this time on Wednesday. Bitcoin's market share has reduced to 64.6%.
Read also: Survey says that Americans prefer Bitcoin over Facebook's Libra
Top-4 coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) touched the intraday low at $9,657 before recovering above $9,700 by the time of writing. Despite the recovery, the upside momentum remains weak. Bears retain control over the market as long as BTC/USD stays below critical $10,000. BTC/USD has lost over 3.5% on a day-on-day basis and 1/5% since the beginning of Friday.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $23 billion, has lost nearly 3% on a day-on-day basis and 2% since the start of the Asian session on Friday. ETH/USD is hovering above $214, off the intraday high registered at $219.50.
Ripple's XRP stays above $0.3100 amid low market activity. Ripple's current market capitalization is registered at $13.3 billion, while an average daily trading volume has decreased below $1 billion. The coin has lost over 2% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Friday.
Litecoin (LTC/USD) dropped as low as $90.30 during early Asian hours on Friday and recovered above $91.00 by the time of writing. The fourth-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $5.7 billion, has lost 3.5% on a day-on-day basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls can overcome $10,000-level again if they gather enough momentum
BTC/USD has had a bullish session following four straight bearish sessions. The price of the asset went up from $9,765 to $9,905 this Thursday, after charting a high of $10,120. If BTC/USD wants to get back into the $10,000-level, then the bulls will need to rally together & fight back.
Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bulls are in retreat towards the end of the week
The cryptocurrency market has slipped back into a red zone after a short-lived recovery. Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the area below $10,000, while all significant altcoins are nursing losses from 1.5% to 5%.
Ethereum price analysis: After a second straight bullish session, ETH/USD will look to reclaim $230 resistance level.
ETH/USD has had a bullish Tuesday as the price went up from $216.75 to $220.30, charting a high of $226. The hourly price chart shows that the price spiked from $216.60 to $223 in the first hour of Tuesday, trended horizontally.
IOTA partners with European tech giant STMicroelectronics
The IOTA Foundation has announced a new collaboration, seeing them partner with STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications. In terms of the partnership ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.