Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bears hit the pause button as Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins register minor gains

- Bitcoin and major altcoins are range-bound with bullish bias after the sell-off on the weekend.
- We need a new catalyst to set the ball rolling.
The cryptocurrency market has entered a recovery mode after a sharp sell-off during the weekend. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are registering minor gains ranging from 0.5% to $2.8% with the notable exception of DASH, IOTA, Chainlink and Cosmos. These coins are still in the red zone.
The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation settled at $266 billion. The total trading volume slipped to $48 billion, while Bitcoin's market share has reduced to 64.5%.
Top-4 coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) touched the intraday low at $9,489 before moving towards $9,625 by the time of writing. Despite the recovery, the bull's momentum remains weak, while the critical $10,000 is still out of reach. BTC/USD has gained about 1.5% on a day-on-day basis and 1% since the beginning of Monday.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $22.8 billion, has grown by 2.9%% on a day-on-day basis and 1% since the start of the Asian session on Monday. ETH/USD is hovering above $213, off the intraday low registered at $208.85.
Ripple's XRP managed to stay above $0.3100 despite the sell-off on the market. Ripple's current market capitalization is registered at $13.3 billion, while an average daily trading volume is recorded at $893 million. The coin has neeb range-bound recently, it has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.
Litecoin (LTC/USD) tested area below critical $90.00 during early Asian hours on Monday; however, new buying interest clustered around the strong support zone pushed in back. LTC/USD is changing hands at $90.64, having gained over 2$ of its value on a day-on-day basis. LTC is the fourth-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $5.6 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
