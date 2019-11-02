- Bitcoin extends sideways grind below the $10,000 mark.
- Ripple remains indecisive, trades a little below $0.3.
- $200 mark continues to act as a significant resistance for Ethereum.
Following the rally witnessed in the last week of October, major cryptocurrencies have gone into a consolidation phase as investors are waiting for the next significant driver for the cryptocurrency markets.
Top-3 coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) failed to preserve its bullish momentum after spiking to $10,500 area on October 26th and has been moving in a tight channel above the $9,000 this week. As of writing, the BTC/USD pair was down 0.3% on a daily basis at $9,225.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator for the pair continues to move sideways near the 60 mark, suggesting that the pair is likely to remain bullish/neutral in the near-term. On the upside, $10,000 (psychological level/Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of June rally/October 28th high) aligns as the first critical resistance ahead of $10,540 (October 26th high) and $10,750 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of June rally). On the other hand, $9,070 (200-day MA) is a significant support. A daily close below that level could open the door to further losses toward $8,500 (20-day MA) and $7,350 (October 24th low).
Ethereum's (ETH/USD) upsurge met resistance near $200 last week and forced it to return to $180 area. On the weekly chart, the pair remains on track to close flat. The pair could encounter the first resistance at $200 (October 26th high/psychological level) ahead of $210/$215 (200-day MA/20-week MA). On the flipside, $178 (20-day MA) is seen as the initial support followed by $160 (October 25th low) and $150 (September 26th, October 23rd low).
After closing the previous four months in the negative territory, Ripple (XRP/USD) gained nearly 15% in October but seems to be having a difficult time holding above the $0.3 mark in early November. As of writing, the pair was up 0.25% on the day at $0.2938. Above $0.3 (psychological level), the pair could target $0.3150 (October 26th high) and $0.3265 (200-day MA). On the downside, supports are located at $0.2930 (20-day MA), $0.2860 (November 1st low) and $0.2750 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the fall September 18-24 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
