Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin sits in a range as Bitcoin SV catapults on fake news
- BTC/USD is range-bound on Wednesday, glued to $8,600.
- Bitcoin SV goes crazy again with over 85% of gains.
Bitcoin and all major altcoins are range-bound on Thursday morning in Asian with a notable exception of Bitcoin SV. The coin that forked from Bitcoin Cash in November 2018 gained over 85% in recent 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation stayed at $274 billion, unchanged from this time on Wednesday, while an average daily trading volume retreated to $84 billion.
Top-3 coins price overview
- At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering around $8,600, mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday and on a day0on-day basis. The largest digital asset has been range-bound this week since it hit a new 2019 high of $8,944.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $28.7 billion, is also locked in a range on Thursday. The coin has recovered from an intraday low of $267,49 to trade at $270.00 by press time.
- Ripple's XRP settled above $0.4400 by the time of writing. The coin has been moving in ain intraday channel limited by $0.4365 on the downside and $0.4522 on the upside
The biggest market-movers
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) is running wild today. The coin has grown by 85% in recent 24 hours and moved to the 8th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $221. The FOMO is supposedly caused by fake news that Binance is going to re-list BSV.
- IOTA (IOT) has extended the upside and gained 8.5% of day-on-day basis. The coin takes the 15th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $1.4 billion. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.51.
- TRON (TRX) is among the strong-performers today. The coin is down by over 9% since this time on Wednesday and moved to the 19th place in the global cryptocurrency rating. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is trading at $13.58.
