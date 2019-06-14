Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin settles above $9,000, altcoins follow the lead
- Bitcoin has settled above a vital barrier of $9,000.
- NEO the best-performing altcoin with over 4% of gains since the beginning of Monday.
The cryptocurrency market has been growing actively since last Friday, June 14. The total market capitalization increased to $228 billion; an average daily trading volume surged to $75 billion amid growing volatility.
Top-3 coins price overview
- BTC/USD settled above $9,000 after a sharp upside move to $9,386 on Sunday. While the first digital coin failed to keep the ground, the trend remains bullish as long as the price stays above $9,000. A the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,095.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $29.1 billion, touched $273 handle during early Asian hours before retreating towards $269 by the time of writing. The coin has gained nearly 2% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Monday trading.
- Ripple's XRP has settled well above $0.42, as an upside momentum has gained traction. The third largest coin with the current market capitalization of $18.5, has grown by 6% from this time on Sunday to trade at $0.4286 by press time.
The biggest market-movers
- NEO is the best-performing cryptocurrency on Monday. The 17th largest coin with the market value of $1 billion is changing hands at $14.66, which is over 4% higher from the beginning of the day.
- IOTA (IOT), Monero (XMR), Stellar (XML), EOS has gained over 4% in recent 24 hours driving the market higher.
