Bitcoin and major altcoins have resumed the decline on Tuesday.

The downside momentum may be gaining traction on approach to critical levels.

The cryptocurrency market remains in the red zone during the early Asian trading on Tuesday. A short-lived attempt failed to take Bitcoin and major altcoins above critical resistance levels and inspire a full-fledged recovery.

The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $275 billion from $290 billion this time on Monday. The total trading volume is registered at $53 billion, while Bitcoin's market share has settled at 65.2%.

Top-4 coins price overview

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) touched $9,600 but quickly recovered to the area above $10,000; however, the market situation remains unstable as bears are getting ready for another assault. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,034, down 5% on a day-on-day basis.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $22.7 billion, is down 5% on a day-on-day basis and down 2.5% since the start of the Asian session on Monday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $211.00, moving quickly towards critical $200.00 amid growing bearish pressure on the market.

Ripple's XRP is under pressure, down both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday. XRP/USD attempted a move above $0.3200 and hit the intraday high at $0.3206, but slipped towards $0.3110 by the time of writing. Ripple's current market capitalization is registered at $13.4 billion.

Litecoin (LTC/USD) is losing ground rapidly. The fourth-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $5.7 billion has lost nearly 8% of its value and touched $90.26 low after an initial attempt to recover above $95.00