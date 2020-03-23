Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin hits the brick wall at $6,600, retreat to $6,000 imminent

- The cryptocurrency market goes wild with Bitcoin and all major altcoins growing strongly.
- BTC/USD failed to pass a critical resistance and reverted to the downside.
The cryptocurrency market has demonstrated its volatile nature once again. Bitcoin and all major altcoins experience a sharp rally ahead of the US opening, but the upside momentum started fading away on approach to critical technical levels.
The US stock indices opened in a green zone as the President of the United States Donald Trump may ease lockdown to keep the economy running. While the decision may be questionable from the health care point of view, a business may seek it as a relief in the short run. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, the unemployment rate may hit 30% in Q2 due to massive shutdowns.
Top-3 coins overview
BTC/USD hit the recent high at $6,620 and retreated to $6,200 by press time. The coin failed to pass a strong barrier and dropped back with the initial strong support created by SMA100 and SMA50 1-hour on approach to $6,150. Once it is out of the way, psychological $6,000 will come into focus. BTC has gained 8% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
ETH/USD follows Bitcoin's lead. The second-largest coin jumped above $138.00 only to retreat to $130.10 at the time of writing. ETH is losing ground fast. A sustainable move below $129.20 will trigger a sharp sell-off towards the intraday low of $119.36.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
XRP/USD has been less volatile. The coin reached $0.1622 and retreated to $0.1550 by press time. XRP has gained over 4% since the beginning of the day, now it is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid high volatility. The initial support is created by $0.1500.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
