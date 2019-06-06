Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin glued to $7,800; altcoins show a variety of trends
- BTC/USD has been range-bound since June 4.
- Tezos defies gravity with over 11% of day-on-day gains.
- Bitcoin SV loses ground amid technical correction.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture during Asian hours on Friday as Bitcoin stayed mostly unchanged, while top-20 altcoins demonstrated divergent momentum. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation remained unchanged at $250 billion. An average daily trading volume dropped from $71 billion to $67 billion.
Top-3 coins price overview
- At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering at $7,80, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Friday trading. The largest digital asset has been range-bound since June 4 as the recovery attempts are blocked by short-term speculative positioning.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $26.4 billion, is changing hands at $248.7, off the Asian high registered at $251. A failed attempt to settle above psychological $250 added dark colors to the short-term technical picture.
- Ripple's XRP stays marginally below $0.42 at the time of writing after an initial attempt to move towards $0.43. The third largest coin has gained over $3.5% in recent 24 hours amid an intraday recovery trend.
The biggest market-movers
- Tezos (XTZ) is the growth leader of the day, with over 11% of gains in recent 24 hours. The 11th largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $884 million is changing hands at $1.35 with a bullish bias.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a big loser. The 8th largest coin has gained lost nearly 10% in recent 24 hours to trade at $194 by press time.
