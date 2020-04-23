Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin bulls claw back ground above $7,200, altcoins follow the lead

- Bitcoin needs to confirm its safe-haven status.
- BTC/USD recovery may gain traction if the move above $7,200 is sustained.
The head of Asian business at the cryptocurrency platform Luno, Vijay Ayyar, believes that the next months are going to be interesting for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market as a whole. First of all, we should pay attention to Bitcoin's correlation to gold as it is a key factor that will help to add value to the safe haven narrative for Bitcoin.
From the long-term point of view, the current situation may have profound consequences for cryptocurrencies however, they will play out within the next few years. Vijay Ayyar believes that the lack of yield in other asset classes may attract institutional investors' cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin in particular.
Top-3 coins overview
BTC/USD used daily SMA50 as a jumping-off ground and moved above $7,200. If it manages to hold the ground, the upside momentum may gain traction with the next focus on $7.500. BTC/USD is mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday and 1.5% higher in the recent 24 hours. Bitcoin's market capitalization reached $130 billion, which is 63.4% of the total market of digital assets.
ETH/USD tested area above $187.00 amid the recovery attempt on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, the coin is trading at $184.20, moving within a short-term bullish trend amid low volatility; A sustainable move above psychological $190.00 is needed for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $200.00.
XRP/USD attempts to break above the upper range of the recent consolidation channel $0.1800-$0.1900. The coin is moving within the short-term bullish trend in sync with the market. From the long-term perspective, the critical resistance is created by $0.2000, while the support is seen at $0.1700 (23.6% Fibo retracement)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
