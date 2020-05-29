Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin bleeding as the market gets ready for CME futures expiration

- The cryptocurrency market is getting ready for Bitcoin Futures expiration.
- BTC and all major altcoins are under selling pressure.
The cryptocurrency market volatility is on the rise as the market gets ready for Bitcoin’s futures expiration on CME. These contracts expire every two months and often lead to the sell-off on the spot market. According to the recent data, compiled by Cointelegraph and Arcane Research, BTC/USD tends to lose 2.3% of its value ahead of the expiration. The traders will be closely watching the spot prices to be ready to react to the situation.
Currently, the total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation is registered at $264 billion, while an average daily trading volume reached $110 billion. Bitcoin’s market share increased to 66%.
Top-3 cryptocurrencies price updates
Bitcoin (BTC) hit the intraday high above $9,600 and retreated to $9,450 by press time. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is moving within the strong bearish trend amid expanding volatility. Since the start of the day, BTC/USD has lost nearly 1.5%, though it is still 3% higher from this time on Thursday. The resistance area of $9,500-$9,600 remains unconquered so far. The support is created by $9,000.
Ethereum tested the intraday high of $224.80 during early Asian hours on Friday, but retreated to $220.30 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has stayed unchanged since the start of the day, though it is still nearly 7% higher from this time on Thursday. Despite the retreat from the intraday high, the price is moving within a bullish trend amid low volatility.
XRP/USD has experienced a sharp decline below $0.2000 after a failed attempt to clear a strong resistance at $0.2030. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1980, down 1% since the beginning of the day and mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are also experiencing sharp sell-offs. Both coins has lost over 1% of their respective value in les than 5 minutes. LTC/USD is changing hands at $44.54, BCH/USD - $237.45
