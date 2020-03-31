Cryptocurrency Market Update: Binance KR Debuts in South Korea listing Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

- Binance enters the Korean market with Binance KR, a trading platform deploying Binance Cloud for better user experience.
- Following the launch on April 1, users will be allowed to register and deposit funds.
- Supported cryptocurrencies include BTC, ETH, BNB, and BKRW
Binance, the company behind the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and user has revealed plans to launched Binance KR, a cryptocurrency exchange platform to serve the Korean users on April 2, 2020. User registration and deposits of funds are expected to kick off on the same day of the launch.
Binance KR first to deploy Binance Cloud
The new trading platform, Binance KR becomes the first to deploy Binance Cloud; “an infrastructure solution for customers and partners to launch their own digital asset exchange, leveraging technology, liquidity pool, and security.” Binance Cloud was started to ensure that platforms have access to the core functionalities of Binance global exchange.
The initial face of Binance KR, will see digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and BKRW (stablecoin pegged to Korean Won). The second phase will see the addition of Tether (USDT) and BUSD to the list of supported digital currencies. A statement by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said:
We are pleased to provide a digital platform for users in Korea to bring the trading depth, security and transaction speed of Binance.com to Binance KR. Our decision to list BKRW trading pairs will allow us to seamlessly connect crypto to South Korea Won in order to expand our local services.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
