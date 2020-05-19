Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bearish correction takes over after a string of bullish days

- BTC/USD is about to chart the golden cross pattern.
- XRP/USD is trending inside the green Ichimoku cloud
ETH/BTC daily chart
ETH/BTC went down from 0.0221 to 0.0219 following four straight bullish days. Current. ETH/BTC has encountered resistance at the SMA 20 curve. The MACD has reversed from a long period of bearish dominance to bullish.
ETH/BTC has two resistance levels on the upside at 0.02248 and 0.023. On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at 0.0218, SMA 200 and 0.0212.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD dropped from $9,725,85 to $9,627.55 as the bears took charge after three straight bullish days. The SMA 50 is looking to cross above the SMA 200 and form the highly bullish golden cross pattern. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions.
There are two resistance levels for the bulls to overcome at $9,811.50 and $10,004.35. On the downside, the price has strong support at $9,338.25 and $8,810.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD fell from $214.75 to $211.85 in the early hours of Tuesday. The MACD shows that the market momentum is about to reverse from bearish to bullish. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is narrowing, which shows decreasing price volatility.
ETH/USD bulls need to overcome resistance at $224.75. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $203.40, SMA 20, $187,70 and SMA 50.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD has dropped from $0.2053 to $0.2030, as the price dropped back into the green Ichimoku cloud. The Elliott Oscillator shows a red session, following three consecutive green sessions. The bulls face strong resistance at $0.2124 and $0.224. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $0.1966 and $0.182.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
BTC/USD bears take control after losing out of momentum near the $9,811.50 resistance
