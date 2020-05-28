Sentiment remains positive on Thursday as all the major's trade in the black.

launch dates for Cardano's Shelley upgrade have been revealed.

XTZ pushes higher as Coinbase pushes rewards system to four more countries.

Sentiment remains positive on Thursday as all the major's trade in the black.

The crypto majors and altcoins are all trading higher in the US session as sentiment remains high in the cryptosphere. BTC/USD looks set to test the 10K level once again after the price pushed through 9K yesterday. The price continues to trade above both the 55 and 200 moving averages, which is a bullish signal. The market is in a technical uptrend making higher highs and higher lows although the previous wave high of 9957.25 would need to be taken out for the trend to continue.

The indicators are also positive as the Relative Strength Index indicator moved above the 50 mid-line and still has room to move to the overbought level. The MACD signal lines are still above the zero level but the histogram is in the red. If the price action continues in this upward trajectory then it surely could turn positive.

Litecoin is also having a good session and trades almost 1% higher on the session. The main feature on the daily chart is the fact that the price is heading toward the 55 EMA once again. Historically the price has reacted well and the EMA has been used as support and resistance many times.

The MACD is also looking more positive and the histogram looks like it's about to move above the zero line. The signal lines are also above the zero level which is also a bullish sign. The Relative Strength Index is also looking more positive as it has moved have the 50 mid-line and there is lots of space to move to the upside. Technically this is still a firm downtrend but we will need to see how far this correction can carry the pair.

Ripple's XRP looks like it could break the 0.200 level but the 55 Exponential Moving Average could be a resistance zone in the way. Unline Bitcoin the RSI and MACD are slightly less positive. The MACD histogram is still red and the signal lines are still under zero too. The RSI is heading upward but the signal line is still under the 50 mid-line.

launch dates for Cardano's Shelley upgrade have been revealed.

IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson announced today that the Shelley upgrade for Cardano will roll out across the next month. It will start rolling out the network between June 30 and July 7. Commenting on a crowdcast update, he provided 11 dates for the release of Shelley.

Guys wanna know when Shelley is? Let's tell ya, he said today. "June 9, this is when it opens up to everybody. The next date we have for you is June 16, that's when we start putting things together end-to-end.

ADA/USD pushed higher and the structure of the chart looks more bullish than most other crypto pairs. The 0.060 psychological level has now been taken out and now the wave high of 0.0722 is next up for the pair.

XTZ pushes higher as Coinbase pushes rewards system to four more countries.

The massive crypto exchange Coinbase announced that users in the U.K., Spain, France and the Netherlands would now be able to stake Tezos through its proprietary staking service.

Coinbase is offering an easy, secure way for U.K. and certain [European Union] customers to actively participate in the Tezos network, While it’s possible to stake Tezos on your own or via a delegated staking service, it can be confusing, complicated and even risky with regard to the security of your staked Tezos.

This declaration boosted the already bullish altcoin and it remains one of the outperformers on the session. This service was first launched back in November in the US and customers have said to have earned well from the deal since. Coinbase are also considering adding the offer to some additional territories in the future.



