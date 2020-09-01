Here is what you need to know on Wednesday 2, September
BTC/USD managed to quickly climb above $12,000 but it’s currently trading at $11,987 showing again how crucial and strong the $12K level really is.
ETH/USD is once again the leader with a massive breakout above $480 gaining a lot of market dominance but struggling with extremely high transaction fees.
XRP/USD can’t seem to be able to break $0.30 which is the strongest resistance point in the short-term. Bulls have propelled XRP above both daily EMAs but it might not be enough.
Plenty of winners today, YFII got listed on Binance and it’s up almost 100% in the past 24 hours. Similarly, Sushi also got listed and had a 61% price increase. Other notable winners were Gnosis, CRV and Wanchain.
Chart of the day: ETH/USD 15-minute chart
Market
While Ethereum is growing a lot in the past month, its transaction fees have also skyrocketed to record highs of $10.33 for the median fees. This is a big issue because it¡s extremely costly right now to send any token built on Ethereum. The DeFi boom is clearly helping the price of Ethereum but also slowing the network down. Ethereum 2.0 is coming but no one knows exactly when.
Whales have moved around $235 million in Bitcoin, XRP, and ETH in the past 24 hours. This was tracked through Whale_Alert, a Twitter bot. The largest transaction was 3,050 BTC and it was transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet, something that is generally considered bullish, however, other transfers were towards Binance. A huge transaction was also sent on Monday, 175,823 ETH, worth around $75 million at the time.
Industry
Atupri Health insurance, a Swiss major health insurance company has started accepting cryptocurrencies. Initially, the company will support Bitcoin and Ethereum but we might see more. Caroline Meli, Head of Marketing and Sales at Atupri stated:
We consistently invest in new technologies and use the opportunities offered by digitization. In this way we accelerate processes for the benefit of our customers.
Quote of the day
What we want is fully anonymous, ultra-low transaction cost, transferable units of exchange. If we get that going… the banks will become the obsolete dinosaurs they deserve to become.
– Adam Back
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ready for a bull run in the cryptomarket?
Ethereum offers an impressive demonstration of strength. Unassisted by any other component of the Top 3, Ether is sustaining an upward trend that seemed to have entered a temporary pause.
Cardano Market Update: DMA50 may stop ADA/USD recovery
Cardano (ADA) bottomed at $0.1023 and has been recovering ever since. The coin on the way to have its fifth green candle in succession as the bullish trend is gaining traction.
XRP/USD to resume the upside after technical correction
Ripple’s XRP hit the intraday high at $0,2959 and retreated to $0,2930 by the time of writing. The third digital asset has bottomed at $0,2547 hit on August 27.
ETH/USD bullish momentum hits pause at $7
Ethereum Classic has been on a downward roll since last week. An impressive bullish action from August 25 saw ETC/USD scale some key levels including $6.8, $7, and $7.4.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.