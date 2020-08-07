Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin’s dominance hits a 12-month low but could recover amid a market crash

Here is what you need to know on Saturday, August 8
BTC/USD has dropped to $11,500 but remains the strongest cryptocurrency while most major coins have seen significantly worse crashes.
ETH/USD had a notable drop towards $360 before quickly bouncing off the daily 12-EMA and it’s currently trading at around $370.
XRP/USD had the worst dip today with a 10% price rash to $0.27 losing the critical $0.30 support level.
Ocean Protocol is again, the best performing cryptocurrency with a 25% price increase ignoring the current bearish action in the market. Elrond, which we haven’t seen for some time has finally reawakened and it’s up 12% in the last 24 hours hitting $0.023 and aiming for a new all-time high.
Chart of the day: OCEAN/USD daily chart
Market
Bitcoin’s market dominance has fallen to a year-low after slipping to 60% for the first time since June 2019. This event didn’t last for too long as most major cryptos had a notable 7-10% crash just hours ago while Bitcoin remained strong. Its current market dominance has risen again and its currently at 61.5%.
Something else is on the rise, Nigerian crypto activity has been going up significantly in the past few months. Many reports show that Nigeria is one of the best performing countries when it comes to the adoption and usage of Bitcoin. Recent statistics have shown a 60% increase in the usage of Blockchain.com’s web wallet.
Blockchain.com also released a few more statistics showing that Nigerians have been searching for Bitcoin the most on Google. According to the top-performing countries table by Blockchain.com, Nigeria is now ranked 5th while Peru and India remain first and second.
Industry
Good news from India after the recent rumors over a new possible ban on crypto. CoinDCX, a popular Indian exchange is the first to offer the ability to stake cryptocurrencies. According to the Mumbai-based exchange, users will be able to stake three cryptocurrencies, Harmony (ONE), qtum (QTUM), and Tron (TRX) starting today. The minimum number of coins to stake is 100 ONE coins, 1 QTUM token, and 5 TRON tokens.
We want to make staking very simple for our users, said Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder of CoinDCX.
Quote of the day
We are seeing more managed money and, to an extent, institutional money entering the [crypto] space. Anecdotally speaking, I know of many people who are working at hedge funds or other investment managers who are trading cryptocurrency personally, the question is, when do people start doing it with their firms and funds?– Olaf Carlson-Wee
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD: Sellers continue to lurk above $11,800, $12K still on cards?
Bitcoin consolidates the rebound on Sunday before the next leg higher. A test of $12K mark remains inevitable amid a potential symmetrical triangle. Upside remains more compelling, in light of a bunch of healthy support levels.
LINK/USD consolidates the 52% surge to record highs of $13.66
Massive short-squeeze sent ChainLink skyrocketing on Saturday. The explosion higher lifted LINK/USD to the sixth most dominant crypto asset. Bulls take a breather after the extensive rally, what’ next?
VET/USD: Bullish bias intact while above 21-DMA
The bullish tone around VeChain (VET/USD) remains intact on Saturday, despite a temporary pullback seen a day before. The path of least resistance appears to the upside, especially after it charted a descending triangle breakout on the daily sticks last Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Ethereum outperforms amid broad-based buying spree
Buying-wave sweeps across the crypto board on Saturday. Ethereum leads the advance among the top 3 favorite crypto coins. Will the bulls extend control into Sunday after Friday’s decline?
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.