Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin price flash crashes $500 in seconds but manages to recover

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday 11, August
BTC/USD is currently trading at $11,870 after climbing above $12,000 again and experiencing a $500 flash crash. Bitcoin has recovered quickly and it’s eying up $12K again.
ETH/USD continues fighting for the $400 level and consolidating on the daily chart. Bulls are happy to trade sideways even for another week.
XRP/USD has unfortunately lost the $0.30 level and is seeing a more pronounced consolidation.
The biggest gainers today were Ankr with a 54% increase and Yearn.Finance with a 60% price surge after Binance announced it would list the digital asset. MainFrame, JUST, and IRISnet also had massive pumps today.
Chart of the day: Yearn.Finance 1-hour chart
Market
Bitcoin tested the $12,000 level again and had another flash crash, dropping $500 within seconds triggering bots to sell and longs to liquidate. The MACD is now close to a bearish cross on the daily chart while the positive sentiment is slowly slipping away.
Grayscale, the biggest Bitcoin trust fund has bought massive amounts of Bitcoin since the beginning of 2020. Today, the fund has released ads for the American national TV, although they didn’t mention anything about Bitcoin. Unfortunately, the ad has received a lot of criticism as it seems to be of bad quality and doesn’t clearly convey any message.
Our new commercial debuts TODAY... Trust us: AUDIO ON! #GoGrayscale pic.twitter.com/hPhUgp7HiY— Grayscale (@Grayscale) August 10, 2020
Industry
According to a blog post, KB Kookmin, one of the biggest banks in South Korea, might be planning to launch crypto custody services that include Bitcoin. Jin Kang, the legal and compliance officer at hashed said:
On August 6, 2020, Hashed formed a strategic partnership with KB Kookmin Bank, Haechi Labs and Cumberland Korea to advance the emerging market for digital assets in South Korea. Their cooperation around fundamental technologies such as blockchain will entail managing and storing digital assets, advocating for optimal regulatory developments, and transforming the traditional financial sector.
Quote of the day
As the value goes up, heads start to swivel and skeptics begin to soften. Starting a new currency is easy, anyone can do it. The trick is getting people to accept it because it is their use that gives the “money” value.
– Adam B. Levine
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD has strong resistance at $12,160
BTC/USD bears started this Tuesday strong, having taken the price down from $11,899 to $11,869.50. BTC/USD has one substantial resistance level upfront at $12,160, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve ...
XRP/USD seeking support above $0.30 following trendline resistance breakdown
Ripple’s fight for gains above $0.30 continues in the second week of August. The price action last week saw XRP/USD rise to highs above $0.32 before hitting a snag at $0.3264. This barrier woke up ...
ETC/USD lock-step trading delays breakout beyond $7.20
Ethereum Classic hit a new monthly high on August 2 at $8.304. The impressive price action from mid-July saw various technical barriers easily pushed into the rearview. However, action towards $8.5 ...
Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD bulls keep flying higher, price consolidates above $4.30
XTZ/USD bulls have stayed in control for four straight days. The price has gone up from $4.256 to $4.33 in the early hours of Tuesday, as consolidation continues above $4.30. William’s %R is trending ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.