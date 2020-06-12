Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin is slowly recovering but a second bearish wave could be coming soon

Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 12, 2020
BTC/USD still trying to recover from the massive hit yesterday, currently trading around $9,460 defending the daily 26-EMA at $9,452.
ETH/USD is experiencing a better recovery and it’s up almost 3% today. Buyers are looking at the $240 resistance level as ETH’s price approaches $238.
XRP/USD is having the best recovery out of the three coins with a 3.2% price increase trading at $0.194 at the time of writing.
The market has been quite volatile today, DigiByte definitely took advantage and sore by more than 19% today. Kyber Network, a recurring name in our list, is also up 18.4% today with Verge following closely at 15% after hitting a new 2020-high.
Chart of the day: XVG/USD daily chart
Market
Following up on the news about the Digital Dollar, Congressman Warren Davidson says he was pleased with the hearing but thinks privacy is still an issue.
I think there’s still a long way to go until a shared vision of what this would look like. For me, the momentum on so many of these issues seems to be to further erode privacy that, if we do it, we do it somewhat the opposite, that we reclaim some of the privacy that’s been lost. That’s the beauty of blockchain
said Davidson.
The popular crypto custodian Xapo is suspending purchases of crypto through credit cards. The suspension is in full effect and there is an additional restriction, bank transfers will only be allowed with a minimum required amount. According to an older announcement by Xapo, the company is planning to become a digital bank this year and will move to Gibraltar.
Industry
Huge news from Belarus as the Central Bank has recently announced a pilot program to begin issuing tokenized offerings. Basically, several banks will be able to issue these offerings and raise funds from individuals or companies. Unfortunately, this is a long-term plan and it was announced that the president of Belarus could take the final decision in March 2024.
Quote of the day
You might think of Bitcoin and blockchain as two halves of a whole, but in reality, they are very distinct commodities.
― Olawale Daniel
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery
Ripple price, for the first time in two weeks broke the support at $0.20. The declines were in tandem with Bitcoin’s rejection from $10,000 to levels close to $9,000.
ETH/USD unrelenting journey to $280
The cryptocurrency market is painted with a large green-coated brush. The widespread bullish momentum is happening after almost two weeks of calm in the market.
LTC/USD recovery targets at $45.50
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from Thursday's low at $42.12 and settled above $44.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained 2.2% on Thursday, and lost over 4% of its value on a day-to-day basis, moving in sync with the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.