Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin can reach $500,000 one day, according to the Winklevoss twins

Here is what you need to know on Saturday 29, August
BTC/USD is seeing a slight recovery but hasn’t been able to climb above the daily 12-EMA at $11,600.
ETH/USD is on the verge of cracking $400 again after a double bottom. The daily 12-EMA at $396 is currently acting as a strong resistance level.
XRP/USD recovery is underway, however, the price is currently way below any of the daily EMAs which are about to turn bearish.
Numeraire is the biggest winner today with a 42% price boost followed by UMA, ranked 32nd and Yearn Finance which is nearing the $18,000 mark with a 24% pump.
Chart of the day: NMR/USD 4-hour chart
Market
A green day for the entire market but Bitcoin continues losing its dominance down almost 1% since August 22. Altcoins continue gaining ground, especially Ethereum which has climbed from a 9% dominance to 13.3% in less than three months.
The total market capitalization has been growing significantly after the big crash on March 12. The lowest value was around $174 million and the peak was $373 on August 16, close to a two-year high.
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, known for their Bitcoin holdings, believe Bitcoin alone could reach $500,000 one day. According to the twins, there are fundamental problems with the U.S. dollar but also gold and oil.
Industry
SBI Holdings, a Japanese financial firm is launching trading for CFDs. According to the announcement, orders can be placed in U.S. dollars and yens and customers can make use of leverage.
We handle three types of crypto assets: Bitcoin (BTC), XRP (XRP), and Ethereum (ETH). For each cryptocurrency, there are stocks against the yen and the first financial products trader to handle the stock against the US dollar, so you can trade a total of 6 stocks.
Quote of the day
Bitcoin, and the ideas behind it, will be a disrupter to the traditional notions of currency. In the end, currency will be better for it.
– Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the United States Mint
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD struggles below $11,500 as the upside momentum losing traction
Bitcoin (BTC) has been locked in a tight range under $11,500 for the third day in a row. A short-lived breakthrough attempt failed to yield any meaningful results.
ADA/USD bulls see no light at the end of the tunnel; key resistance at $0.11 unshakable
Cardano has been on a spiral since it traded a yearly high at $0.1554. There was a period of consolidation between $0.14 and $0.15 for at least two weeks before the downtrend intensified.
LINK/USD drifts to the lower border of the range; $16.00 stays unconquered
Chainlink (LINK) is the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.1 billion. The coin has lost over 3.8% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid the technical correction of the cryptocurrency market.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD new downtrend is bad news for the bulls
Unfortunately for XRP, bulls were not strong enough to hold the daily uptrend and bears have confirmed a downtrend. It is unclear when the selling pressure will end as there are almost no support levels on the way down.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.