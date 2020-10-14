Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin bullish momentum slows down due to dollar index strength

Here is what you need to know on Thursday 15, October
BTC/USD is trading at $11,355 after a mild rejection from the top at $11,720 losing some of its bullish momentum.
ETH/USD had a similar fate and it’s at a higher risk of seeing a longer pullback than Bitcoin.
XRP/USD is the clear loser after breaking below the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA on the daily chart, currently trading at $0.2482 after yet another rejection.
Chart of the day: XRP/USD daily chart
Market
A new World Economic Forum (WEF) study has recently revealed all the issues about the blockchain industry and the lack of regulatory clarity. The report discusses known ICOs and projects like CryptoKitties, which have become widely popular in the entire world.
In some ways, blockchain upends traditional models of standard-setting, given the decentralized governance and ability to embed standards within the build of the protocol. Other areas have mimicked structures used to create coherence in distributed systems such as the internet.
The report gives several key recommendations like ecosystem participants having to identify where standards may accelerate and ‘address the gaps within the development of solutions for those use cases’. It also suggests that regulators should educate themselves a lot before trying to establish any standards.
Industry
Gate.io, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange announced the launch of a new type of hardware wallet. The biggest difference between other hardware wallets is the implementation of a fingerprint recognition system. The device can support over 10,000 cryptos and will only cost $50.
PlotX, a DeFi solution for prediction markets made its debut recently after partnering with ChainLink. The project successfully completed its fundraising selling 2.7 million coins and getting Listed on Uniswap on October 13. Ish Goel, is the CEO of PlotX, the ex-CTO of Nexus Mutual.
Bityard will use Paxful to create fiat on-ramps in Singapore. Bityard is a cryptocurrency exchange offering derivatives options. The exchange is planning to use the peer-to-peer trading platform Paxful to enable Singapore citizens access to more than 300 different payment methods.
Quote of the day
There are 3 eras of currency: Commodity based, politically based, and now, math-based.
– Chris Dixon
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC on the verge of a major price movement
Bitcoin had a strong performance in the past week, climbing from a low of $10,575 to a high of $11,736, mostly impulsed by the positive news from several huge companies investing in Bitcoin.
Tron Price Prediction: TRX sits on the cusp of a heavy price explosion
For the most part, TRX has been trading sideways in the past week. Bulls saw a notable spike on October 12 towards $0.0278, however, it was a short-lived movement testing the upper boundary of the descending parallel channel on the daily chart.
New Grayscale report shows the fund raised $1 billion in Q3 2020
Grayscale calls itself the 'first publicly-quoted Bitcoin investment vehicle', and it's dedicated to the investment in Bitcoin in a passive way. The company became an SEC reporting company on January 21, 2020, but debuted on September 25, 2013. It is publicly trading under the symbol GBTC.
Top 3 Losers: LINK, OMG, and YFI drop over 5% signaling further correction on the horizon
Although the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a slight correction in the past 48 hours, some coins have suffered more significant losses. The total market capitalization dropped from $370 billion to $361 billion due to the increased strength of the U.S. dollar, which is inversely correlated with the crypto market.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.