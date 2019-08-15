Cryptocurrency holders in the United States need to act soon following IRS 6173 Letter

- IRS 6173 letter titled “Reporting Virtual Currency Transactions must be responded to by U.S. cryptocurrency holders.
- The tax authority did send out some 10,000 letters, expecting people that may have failed to report the crypto income.
Back in July, the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) distributed around 10,000 letters to holders of cryptocurrencies regarding their portfolios.
The IRS wants taxpayers with digital currency transactions that may have potentially failed to report the income and pay the resulting tax from digital currency transactions or did not report their transactions properly.
In terms of the people that have already received letter 6173, which is titled “Reporting Virtual Currency Transactions”, now have just under a week to reply to the IRS.
Recipients are required to respond to this letter within 30 days of the date listed on the letter and requires all crypto transactions between the years of 2013 to 2017 be reported. Reports must include transactions between wallets and exchanges.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD back in the $10,000-zone after drop to $9,500, bulls face resistance at $10,500
BTC/USD had a roller coaster of a Thursday. After its price fell below $10,000 for the first time since 31st July, it reached a low of $9,500 when the bulls got spurred into action.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bulls eke out the bears this Thursday, can they continue their momentum?
ETH/USD bulls managed to eke out an advantage this Thursday after three straight bearish days. This Thursday, the price went up to $188.25 after reaching a low of ...
Somebody has just woken up - Bitcoin Cash rejects 300.0
Bitcoin Cash just pushes higher as decent volume is reported. BCH/USD breaks back through 300.0 after selling off yesterday. Price is now moving closer to the resistance level at 330.0.
Binance CEO believes the exchange will resume crypto to fiat operations within the next two months
The CEO of major cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has predicted that Binance will resume crypto-to-fiat operations in the United States within the next two months. Speaking to online news outlet Cheddar the CEO ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...