Cryptocurrency holders in the United States need to act soon following IRS 6173 Letter

IRS 6173 letter titled “Reporting Virtual Currency Transactions must be responded to by U.S. cryptocurrency holders.

Recipients are required to respond to this letter within 30 days of the date listed on the letter and requires all crypto transactions between the years of 2013 to 2017 be reported. Reports must include transactions between wallets and exchanges.