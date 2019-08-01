The platform will perform scheduled mantainance.

The exchange urges users to take care of their marginal positions.

A popular cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex announced that the services would be temporarily unavailable on August 1 due to technical works. The platform claims the maintenance is needed to improve stability and scalability of the matching engine.

According to the statement published by Bitfinex, maintenance will start at 09:30 UTC and will last for about 2-3 hours. Trading and wallet operations will be unavailable to Bitfinex and Ethfinex users until the works are over.

To avoid forced liquidations after the services are restored, the exchange urges users to check their margin positions.

Additionally, Bitfinex announced the launch of a data channel that will allow obtaining real-time information on liquidated marginal positions on the platform.

In July, Bitfinex announced that it would spend at least 27% of the margin trading fees revenues to buy UNUS SED LEO tokens. They were issued to cover $ 850 million, frozen in the accounts of the payment company Crypto Capital.

