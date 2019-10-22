Binance will allow users to trade with Russian Ruble.

BNB/USD is rangebound at $18.27 amid low trading activity.

Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange Binance will add support for fiat trading and Russian ruble will become one of the first currencies available on the platform. The head of the exchange Zhao Changpeng announced the news during the forum "Open Innovations" in Moscow.

The ruble will become available within two weeks, he said.



Speaking on the role of digital assets in the global economy, he explained that cryptocurrency is a network that can never reject you. You can perform as many transactions as you wish and work wherever you like.

Напомним, в начале года в СМИ появилась информация о намерениях Binance запустить фиатные торговые платформы в разных юрисдикциях, в том числе и в России.

Notably, the information that Binance plans to add fiat support started circulation in mass media in the beginning of the year. Also, recently, Zhao Changpeng noticed that the platform may add support for Segregated Witness.

Binance Coin, now the seventh-largest digital asset with the total market value of $2.8 billion, is changing hands at $18.66. The coin has gained nearly 3% since this time on Monday, moving in sync with the market. The coin peaked at $43.15 on June 22 and has been in retreat ever since.