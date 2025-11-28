Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Zcash, Bitcoin & Pi Network — Asian Wrap 28 November

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC risks a 30% drop as retail volume overheats the futures market

Zcash (ZEC) extends the pullback by over 3% at press time on Friday, recording over 17% loss so far this week. The second straight bearish week for the privacy coin comes on the back of stagnancy in shielded pools and the congested retail demand, which could serve as exit liquidity for large wallet investors looking to take profits.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls aiming for $100K BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP

Bitcoin price found support around the key psychological level of $80,000 last week, recovered slightly over the weekend, and has rebounded nearly 5% so far this week. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC hovers around $91,000. If BTC continues its recovery, it could extend the rally toward the next key psychological level at $100,000.

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network gains on gaming boost as Sky, Ether.fi test key levels