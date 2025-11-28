TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Zcash, Bitcoin & Pi Network — Asian Wrap 28 November

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Zcash, Bitcoin & Pi Network — Asian Wrap 28 November
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC risks a 30% drop as retail volume overheats the futures market

Zcash (ZEC) extends the pullback by over 3% at press time on Friday, recording over 17% loss so far this week. The second straight bearish week for the privacy coin comes on the back of stagnancy in shielded pools and the congested retail demand, which could serve as exit liquidity for large wallet investors looking to take profits. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls aiming for $100K BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP

Bitcoin price found support around the key psychological level of $80,000 last week, recovered slightly over the weekend, and has rebounded nearly 5% so far this week. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC hovers around $91,000. If BTC continues its recovery, it could extend the rally toward the next key psychological level at $100,000.

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network gains on gaming boost as Sky, Ether.fi test key levels

Pi Network edges higher by nearly 3% at press time on Friday, marking its fourth consecutive bullish candle. The expansion of PI token’s use case in the gaming segment, with the CiDi Games partnership announced on Wednesday, serves as the primary catalyst. The PI token bulls aim to reclaim the $0.3000 round figure to challenge the $0.3220 resistance level marked by the August 1 low. 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Zcash risks a 30% drop as retail volume overheats the futures market

Zcash risks a 30% drop as retail volume overheats the futures market

Zcash edges lower by 4% on Friday, threatening the 50-day EMA at $435. Stagnation in shielded ZEC tokens signals a deceleration in demand for privacy coins. The rising retail volume in the futures and spot markets flashes a potential risk of large investors taking profits.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls aiming for $100K BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls aiming for $100K BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple steadies around key levels on Friday after recovering nearly 5%, 7% and 6%, respectively, so far this week. These top three cryptocurrencies are aiming for a further rally, with the bull targeting $100,000 BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP.

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network gains on gaming boost as Sky, Ether.fi test key levels

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network gains on gaming boost as Sky, Ether.fi test key levels

Pi Network is up nearly 3% on Friday, marking its third consecutive day of uptrend. Sky’s recovery hits the crucial $0.05000 psychological level after the 6% rise on Thursday. Eth.fi indicates a possible trend reversal with a cup-and-handle breakout, but faces multiple overhead resistances.

Upbit hit with $37 million loss following Solana wallet breach

Upbit hit with $37 million loss following Solana wallet breach

Crypto exchange Upbit suffered a $37 million hack after one of its Solana (SOL) wallets was compromised. The exchange halted withdrawals and deposits on its platform following the incident.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.