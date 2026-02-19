Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, PUMP & Bitcoin – American Wrap 19 February

Ripple’s (XRP) outlook remains weak, as headwinds spark declines toward the $1.40 psychological support at the time of writing on Thursday. An attempt to break above seller congestion at $1.50 failed to gain traction this week, reflecting persistent risk-off sentiment and hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes released on Wednesday.

Pump.fun (PUMP) is edging lower alongside crypto majors like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), trading at $0.0019 at the time of writing on Thursday. The meme coin launch and trading platform’s native token marks three consecutive days in the red amid a deteriorating technical picture.

After collapsing over 50%, Bitcoin has stabilized in recent weeks. The largest crypto by market cap is currently trading in a tight range between $66,000 and $70,000. While most investors and traders are extremely bearish right now, the charts—combined with market sentiment—have me near-term bullish.