Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, PUMP & Bitcoin – American Wrap 11 February

FXStreet Team

XRP accelerates decline amid weak retail interest and mild ETF inflows

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

Pump.fun's test of the last line of defence in focus as revenue, retail interest shrink 

Pump.fun (PUMP) is extending its decline for the fifth consecutive day, trading at $0.00186 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Low platform revenue, fees and a weak derivatives market are among the factors weighing on the meme coin launchpad and trading platform.

Bitcoin registers more losses than profits — And that pattern may signal a floor is near

Bitcoin currently registers more losses than gains across its holder base. Investors who bought near recent highs are now selling at a loss, and new capital entering the market has turned negative. Over the past 30 days, roughly $2.6 billion in net capital left Bitcoin. In stronger market conditions, price dips usually attract fresh buyers. Right now, buyers are not showing up in enough force to absorb the selling.

FXStreet Team

