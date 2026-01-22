TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Pi Network & Cryptos – American Wrap 22 January

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as ETFs inflows signal bullish shift

Ripple (XRP) is consolidating above $1.90, a short-term support level, at the time of writing on Thursday. This mild uptick marks two consecutive days of a strengthening technical outlook, following recent market-wide volatility.

XRP retail sentiment shifts from greed to extreme fear — A bullish signal?

XRP’s price has dropped below $2, representing a roughly 19% decline from its January 5, 2026, peak. This pullback has unsettled many investors. However, analysts still see several constructive signals that could support a recovery.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds on creator event, PI payments updates

Pi Network (PI) recovers by over 3% at press time on Thursday, after a steady declining trend. The rebound aligns with the announcement of new updates to the network, including the integration of PI payments and a community-centered creator event. Investors removing over 1 million PI tokens from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) adds to the easing in supply pressure. 

